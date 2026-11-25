Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares closed 2% lower on Wednesday. The public sector lender signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in facilitating acquisition financing for clients in India. The announcement was made after market hours.
Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will explore opportunities to collaborate on acquisition financing transactions through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation. The nature of the collaboration will depend on the specific requirements of clients.