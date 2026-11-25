The stock closed at Rs 148.40, down 0.60% or Rs 0.90 from its previous close of Rs 149.30. It opened at Rs 150.20 and touched a high of Rs 151.95 and a low of Rs 145.70 during the session. Based on the session low, the stock declined around 2.41% from its previous close.

PNB said the MoU aims to facilitate cooperation between the two banks in acquisition financing while adhering to applicable regulatory requirements. Both lenders will maintain independent decision-making processes under the proposed framework.

The disclosure did not specify the financial value of the proposed arrangement or any immediate business commitments arising from the MoU.