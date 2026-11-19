Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed at Rs 503.60 on Thursday, up Rs 2.50 or 0.50% from the previous close of Rs 501.10. The stock opened at Rs 505.95 and touched a high of Rs 508.10 during the session before falling to a low of Rs 493.90.

The NCDs will be secured through a first-ranking pari passu charge on the company's hypothecated properties, which must provide sufficient security cover until the redemption date. The tenure, coupon rate, interest and principal repayment schedule, and redemption details will be as specified in the key information document.

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The filing also provides for an additional payment in case of a prolonged delay or default in servicing the debentures. If payment of interest or principal is delayed for more than three months beyond the due date, the company will pay an additional 2% over the applicable coupon rate. This additional amount will apply until the default is cured to the satisfaction of the debenture trustee.