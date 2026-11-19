Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd has approved the issuance of secured, redeemable, rated and listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore through private placement, according to an exchange filing dated November 19. The proposed issue will be offered to eligible investors and will comprise debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.
The company's Finance Committee, acting under the authorisation of the board of directors, approved the issuance of 50,000 NCDs under the PFL NCD Series H1 FY 2026-27 Re-Issuance I. The securities will be issued in dematerialised form and are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The issue is for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.