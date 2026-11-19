According to private-markets research firm Sacra, approximately 2,800 current and former employees could hold at least $1 million in pretax vested equity if Anthropic achieves a valuation of $1.35 trillion. Meanwhile, private-share marketplace Hill estimates that 598 non-founder employees could hold equity worth at least $100 million each.

Both estimates are model-based and have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Why could junior employees become richer?

The answer lies in employee stock options, which allow workers to purchase company shares at a predetermined price, known as the exercise price.

Employees joining early-stage start-ups typically receive options at lower exercise prices because company valuations are relatively modest.

At Anthropic, options granted through 2023 and outstanding at year-end carried an average exercise price of just $0.52 per share.

Advertisement

The proposed IPO price range of $70–78 would therefore represent an extraordinary increase in their potential value.

For example, an employee holding 10,000 options exercisable at $0.52 could see gross intrinsic value of approximately $774,800 at an IPO price of $78, before taxes and exercise costs.

"Early employees who started in a very junior role should have actually a better financial outcome than somebody who joined in a very senior role right before the IPO," Hill CEO Andrew Benson said.

How much wealth could employees generate?

Anthropic disclosed that employee stock options had accumulated approximately $119 billion in paper gains as of September 30, based on a weighted average exercise price of $2.91.

Of this, around $73 billion represented vested gains that employees could exercise immediately.

Advertisement

However, paper wealth does not automatically translate into cash.

Non-founder employees would reportedly be permitted to sell only 10% of their holdings on the first trading day, followed by another 35% after the company's fiscal 2026 earnings.

Stock options extend beyond engineers

Founded in 2021, Anthropic expanded its workforce from approximately 940 employees at the end of 2024 to 5,300 by September 2026.

Equity compensation was not restricted to AI researchers and software engineers.

A May 2024 advertisement for an administrative business partner offered an annual salary of $140,000–190,000, alongside equity compensation.

The company's CFO, Krishna Rao, received 14 million options in 2024 at an exercise price of $1.30, potentially representing approximately $1 billion in gross intrinsic value.

What should employees remember?

While early stock options can generate substantial wealth, actual returns depend on vesting schedules, exercise costs, taxation, share-sale restrictions and post-listing market performance.

Anthropic's potential windfall illustrates how joining a successful company early can sometimes prove more financially rewarding than securing a senior position later.

(With Reuters inputs)