Broader indices also settled on a positive note, with Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.06 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.71 per cent.

The strong market upmove also boosted notional investor wealth, with the total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising by around Rs 5.53 lakh crore to Rs 512.01 lakh crore on Thursday, from Rs 506.47 lakh crore in the previous session.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude. Record foreign inflows in November boosted market liquidity, while lower crude prices eased concerns over future inflation and external balances."

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Nair also said, "Autos led the rally as falling copper and aluminium prices improved the margin outlook, while consumption and banking stocks also advanced, with banking indices reaching record highs. The trend reflected a shift in investor preference towards domestic demand-driven sectors, while IT remained under pressure amid expectations of higher US interest rates. The sharp decline in external risks is adding optimism around domestic-oriented sectors; however, rate-hike concerns and a possible QoQ margin contraction in Q3 could limit near-term upside, particularly in mid- and small-cap stocks."

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, noted, "Brent crude hovering around $92 a barrel also remains a key monitorable given its implications for inflation and input costs. We remain constructive on India's medium- to long-term outlook, with banking, automobiles, defence, pharmaceuticals and capital goods offering attractive opportunities. However, following the recent rally, investors should remain selective, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, sustainable earnings growth and reasonable valuations."

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Strength in banking counters

The Nifty Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 63,063 during Thursday's session before paring some gains to close at 62,081.30, up 1.65 per cent. The rally was supported by strong buying in heavyweight banking stocks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty Bank has witnessed a strong upward rally and has broken the previous day's high, closing with a bullish candlestick. However, with RSI entering the overbought zone, traders should exercise caution while initiating fresh long positions at current levels. The broader price structure remains bullish, and further upside is possible. Immediate support is placed at 62,500, followed by positional support at 62,000, while the next resistance levels are anticipated at 63,500 and 63,800."