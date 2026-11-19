The renewal frequency will increase as vehicles get older. BS-VI private vehicles aged between six and 10 years will need to renew their PUC certificates annually, while those older than 10 years will have to renew them every six months.

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The rules also distinguish between private and commercial vehicles. BS-VI commercial vehicles will need to renew their PUC certificates every two years during their first six years, annually between six and 10 years, and every six months thereafter.

For vehicles complying with older emission standards, the government has prescribed shorter certificate validity periods. PUC certificates for BS-IV vehicles will now be valid for six months, while vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III norms will require renewal every three months.

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The changes have been notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026. They amend Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and will take effect from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

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Existing PUC certificates will not be affected immediately. The revised validity periods will apply only when an existing certificate comes up for its first renewal after the new rules come into force.

The government has also clarified that motorists who apply for renewal within 10 days before their existing certificate expires will receive a renewed certificate that takes effect from the existing certificate's expiry date. If they apply after the certificate has expired, the new certificate will be valid from the date of renewal.

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