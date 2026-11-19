To recall, Horizon Industrial Parks raised Rs 2,600 crore through its IPO in August 2026, which was entirely a fresh issue of 43,33,76,374 equity shares. The company sold its shares at Rs 60 apiece, at a valuation of a little over Rs 16,750 crore. However, the stock settled at Rs 48.50 on Thursday, rising 3.6 per cent but still down 20 per cent from its IPO price.

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Horizon Industrial Parks returned to profitability and reported a net profit of Rs 13.94 crore, along with a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 215 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. It reported EBITDA of Rs 173 crore, with operating margins close to 81 per cent for the quarter.

Horizon leased a record 2.5 million sq ft during the quarter and added eight new customers. It also delivered six buildings totalling 1.8 million sq ft in Q2 FY27, while maintaining occupancy at around 94 per cent. On the balance sheet front, it continued its deleveraging efforts following capital raises, reducing debt to around Rs 2,700 crore from Rs 6,500 crore.

"We initiate coverage on Horizon with a 'Buy' rating and a NAV-based 12-month forward target price of Rs 72. Horizon is a Blackstone-promoted platform that offers exposure to the formalisation of the industrial and logistics (I&L) real estate sector through integrated development, ownership and leasing," said IIFL Finance.

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IIFL forecast a 31 per cent revenue CAGR and a 33 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29E, supported by industry tailwinds, steady rental growth and in-city expansion. The development pipeline remains the key growth driver. The brokerage expects PAT growth to outpace EBITDA growth, while return ratios should improve gradually, it said.

Incorporated in 2009, Mumbai-based Horizon Industrial Parks is backed by Blackstone Group. It is India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator by total network, according to a JLL report. It owns 45 logistics and industrial assets across 10 major Indian cities.

Horizon is India's largest I&L infrastructure developer, owner and operator by total network, with 61.3 msf across 46 assets in 10 cities. Its operational network of 32 msf comprises fulfilment centres, industrial facilities and in-city centres. The operational portfolio is 94 per cent committed, while the 29.7 msf within-the-fence development network provides growth visibility, said JM Financial Ltd.

"Backed by Blackstone, which manages over 1.2 billion sq ft of logistics assets globally, Horizon serves 130 customers across consumption and manufacturing, with Fortune 500 companies accounting for 53 per cent of its committed operational network. Over FY26–29E, we expect consolidated EBITDA to expand at a 34 per cent CAGR to Rs 1,260 crore," it added, initiating coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 74.