The stock slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 252.80 on October 28. The rally in the FMCG stock is led by heavy institutional buying.

However, the stock fell 17.30% in 2026 and 31.92% in two years. ITC shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 410.95 on October 31, 2025.

Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "ITC is staging a technical recovery from its recent swing low of Rs 252.80 on the weekly chart. The price action has reclaimed its 20-week EMA and is currently testing an immediate overhead supply zone around Rs 290– Rs 297, just beneath the downward-sloping 50-week EMA. A decisive weekly close above the Rs 303– Rs 305 confluence barrier will be crucial to confirm a broader trend reversal toward the Rs 335– Rs 347 resistance band.

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Momentum indicators reflect improving strength, with the weekly 14-period RSI rebounding sharply from oversold levels to 54.69 and crossing comfortably above its signal line. On the downside, the reclaimed 20-week EMA around Rs 277– Rs 275 acts as immediate cushion support, while the recent base near Rs 253 remains major structural support."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "ITC has shown a strong recovery after consolidating for an extended period in the Rs 252–272 range. The stock has now broken above its falling trend line resistance, indicating improving buying interest and a possible change in the short-term trend. It has also moved above its key moving averages, strengthening the overall technical setup. The immediate hurdle lies around Rs 293–295; a sustained move above this zone could take the stock towards Rs 305–308, followed by Rs 315 and 317 levels. On the downside, Rs 283–284 is the immediate support, while Rs 270–273 remains a crucial base. The overall outlook is turning positive, and the recent breakout could attract further buying interest, provided the stock manages to hold above its immediate support levels."