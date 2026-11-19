Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) closed 4% higher on Thursday after Moody's Ratings affirmed the lender's Baa3 issuer rating and upgraded its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa3, citing improvements in the bank's capital position, asset quality and profitability.
Moody's retained a stable outlook on PNB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings. The outlook is aligned with the stable outlook on India's sovereign rating, according to the rating agency. The affirmation reflects the bank's improved financial position across key parameters, including capital, asset quality and profitability.