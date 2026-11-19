PNB shares closed at Rs 155.40 on Thursday, up Rs 5.65 or 3.77% from the previous close of Rs 149.75. The stock opened at Rs 149.75 and touched a high of Rs 156.45 during the session, while its low stood at Rs 149.65.

The upgrade of the baseline credit assessment to baa3 indicates an improvement in Moody's assessment of PNB's standalone credit strength, separate from the support it may receive from the government. The agency's affirmation of the Baa3 issuer rating reflects its assessment of the bank's overall creditworthiness.

The stable outlook suggests Moody's expects PNB's credit profile to remain broadly steady over the near term. The rating agency has also maintained its stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings, in line with its assessment of India's sovereign outlook.