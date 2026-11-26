Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares jumped 9% on Thursday after Axis Securities reiterated its Buy call on the real estate developer, with a target price of Rs 1,950 per share. The brokerage sees an upside potential of 16% from its reference market price of Rs 1,685 as of November 25.
Axis Securities highlighted Prestige Estates' growth prospects across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments. The brokerage said the company's expansion across geographies and housing categories, along with its focus on cash flow discipline and execution, supports its outlook. It maintained its FY27 pre-sales estimate at Rs 40,000 crore and reiterated its Buy call.