The stock touched a high of Rs 1,841.70, rising 9.34% from its previous close of Rs 1,684.30. It opened at Rs 1,698 and recorded a low of Rs 1,676 during the session.

Axis Securities said management remained confident about the structural strength of India's real estate market, citing urbanisation, formal job creation and deeper housing finance penetration as key demand drivers. It also highlighted differences across major markets. Bengaluru offers higher absorption volumes and faster cash flow generation, while Mumbai requires greater upfront capital investment. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the brokerage sees opportunities from formalised project structures and faster inventory turnover.

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The brokerage also noted that Prestige is broadening its residential portfolio beyond luxury housing to include middle-income and mid-premium buyers. In Mumbai, the company is building its presence across Mulund and Mira Road, with upcoming launches planned in Thane. It is also looking to expand its NCR footprint and develop large integrated townships.

Axis Securities cited approval delays, potential incremental debt and challenges in sustaining growth outside the company's core markets as key risks to its estimates and target price.