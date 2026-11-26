The iPhone maker has announced December 10 as the opening date for its first outlet in the city, called Apple Kukatpally.

Apple’s decision to open a new retail outlet in Hyderabad marks a significant step in strengthening its presence in the city. While Hyderabad already hosts Apple’s research and development and retail customer care teams, the new store will provide customers with a dedicated physical space to explore its products, seek assistance and access services.

Why Apple’s new Hyderabad store stands out

Located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall, Apple Kukatpally will open at 5 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, Apple has unveiled the store’s barricade design, drawing inspiration from Hyderabad’s identity as the ‘City of Pearls’.

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The design features an Apple logo inspired by pearls, set against iridescent tones. The concept pays tribute to Hyderabad’s centuries-old association with the pearl trade, which continues to hold an important place in the city’s cultural heritage.

The store is expected to add to Apple’s retail presence in Hyderabad by offering customers a more direct and immersive experience with its products and services.