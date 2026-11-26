According to her lawyer, C Aryama Sundaram, a proposed division would leave Lakshmi with 5% of the assets and her brother, Sudarshan Venu, with 95%, India Today reported.

Srinivasan, however, maintains that the partition has already been completed through a series of consensual agreements over the past seven to eight years.

The dispute raises a broader personal finance question: Can a father legally distribute his wealth unequally between his children?

What happens to self-acquired property?

Under Hindu succession law, individuals generally have the freedom to distribute their self-acquired property according to their wishes through a valid will or legally executed gifts.

Self-acquired property typically includes assets purchased using personal earnings, investments accumulated independently and certain properties received through inheritance or gifts.

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A father can, therefore, leave a substantially larger portion of his self-acquired wealth to his son than his daughter. Children generally cannot demand an equal share of such property during their father's lifetime.

An unequal distribution alone does not make a will legally invalid.

Different rules for ancestral property

The legal position changes when assets constitute coparcenary property under a Mitakshara Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

The Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, granted daughters the same coparcenary rights as sons, irrespective of their marital status.

In its landmark 2020 judgment in Vineeta Sharma vs Rakesh Sharma, the Supreme Court clarified that daughters acquire these rights by birth, irrespective of whether their father was alive when the amendment came into force.

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A father cannot ordinarily use a will to deprive his daughter of her existing coparcenary entitlement. He can, however, bequeath his own legally determined interest in such property.

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What if a father dies without a will?

If a Hindu man dies intestate, his separate property generally devolves upon Class I legal heirs under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Surviving sons, daughters, widow and mother generally receive equal shares, subject to statutory distribution rules.

For instance, if a man leaves behind Rs 4 crore in separate assets and is survived by his wife, mother, son and daughter, each would ordinarily receive Rs 1 crore.

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Can daughters challenge unequal distribution?

Daughters can challenge a will on grounds such as fraud, coercion, undue influence, lack of testamentary capacity or improper execution. They can also seek partition if their coparcenary rights have been denied.

However, previous legally valid partitions, relinquishment deeds and binding family settlements could affect such claims.

In the TVS dispute, the central question is whether the assets remain undivided joint family property or have already been partitioned through earlier settlements.

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The court's determination will be crucial in establishing Lakshmi's entitlement. Ultimately, inheritance rights depend on the legal character of the assets, not merely their value or the relationship between family members.

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