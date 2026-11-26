Defence public sector undertakings reported aggregate revenue of Rs 22,127.1 crore, up 14.7 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent above the brokerage's estimate. However, EBITDA declined 1 per cent YoY and profit after tax grew 1.2 per cent YoY, indicating moderate earnings performance despite strong revenue growth.

Performance within the segment varied. BEL, HAL and BDL supported revenue growth, while shipbuilders such as MDL, Cochin Shipyard and GRSE reported relatively softer earnings. Choice Institutional Equities attributed the differences to project mix, execution schedules and profitability across companies.

The brokerage said future earnings growth among defence public sector undertakings was likely to depend on the conversion of ongoing projects, product mix and improvement in project-level profitability.

Private defence companies reported aggregate revenue of Rs 1,895.5 crore, an increase of 24.9 per cent YoY and 2.7 per cent above estimates. EBITDA rose 60.6 per cent, beating the estimate by 13.3 per cent, while profit after tax increased 39.9 per cent and was marginally below the brokerage's estimate.

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Apollo Micro Systems, Zen Technologies and Astra Microwave supported the strong performance, benefiting from improved execution and operating leverage. Data Patterns and DCX Systems reported relatively moderate growth. Choice Institutional Equities said the improvement in aggregate profitability highlighted the operating leverage potential of private defence companies, although the pace of recovery differed across players.

Timely execution, programme conversion and sustainable margins are likely to remain key drivers of earnings growth for private defence companies, according to the report.

Choice Institutional Equities said the second quarter of FY27 marked a broadening of revenue growth across the defence sector, but not a corresponding improvement in earnings quality. Private companies recorded a sharper recovery in profitability, while defence public sector undertakings continued to face margin pressure despite healthy revenue growth.

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The brokerage said the next phase of the sector's performance would be driven less by order book visibility alone and more by execution efficiency, sustainable margins and the conversion of large programmes into profitable revenue. It retained a positive view on the sector's structural growth opportunity, supported by rising domestic defence production, indigenisation and exports.

Overall, defence companies delivered strong revenue growth during the quarter, led by both public and private players, but profitability remained uneven. Private companies posted stronger earnings growth, while public sector undertakings recorded slower earnings conversion despite healthy execution.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,600) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders (Target Price: Rs 3,500) are its top preferred long-term picks, offering up to 70 per cent upside potential. Astra Microwave Products (Target Price: Rs 1,700) is the only defence stock from Choice with a 'reduce' rating, while Azad Engineering Ltd its tagged as an 'add' with a target price of Rs 2,870.

It has a 'buy' rating on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (Target Price: Rs 5,750), Bharat Electronics Ltd (Target Price: Rs 530), Data Patterns (Target Price: Rs 4,810), Apollo Micro Systems (Target Price: Rs 525), Centrum Electronics (Target Price: Rs 5,150), Zen Technologies Ltd (Target Price: Rs 2,150), DCX Systems Ltd (Target Price: Rs 192), Mazagon Dock (Target Price: Rs 2,500), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,565) and Unimech Aerospace (Target Price: Rs 1,950).