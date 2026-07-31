Q1 earnings effect: Bajaj Finance shares rise 6%, hit record high

The stock has gained 12% in a month and risen 28% in a year.

The Q1 earnings came above Bloomberg estimates. Net income at Rs 5986 crore rose 27% y/y against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5791 crore.

Revenue rose 20% y/y to Rs 23,165 crore against the estimated Rs 22,960 crore revenue.

Provision for loan losses slipped 1% quarter on quarter to Rs 1990 crore against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2192 crore.

The company reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5985.75 crore for the June 2026 quarter from the Rs 4699 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Meanwhile, net interest income, rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

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The NBFC said it delivered AUM addition of Rs 36,969 crore. Profit before tax rose 28% to Rs 8,149 crore. It booked 16.13 MM new loans and added 5.10 MM new customers in Q1. Customer franchise stood at 124.43 MM.

The firm’s assets under management (AUM) rose 24 percent to Rs 5,46,944 crore in Q1FY27.