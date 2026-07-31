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Q1 earnings effect: Bajaj Finance shares rise 6%, hit record high

Q1 earnings effect: Bajaj Finance shares rise 6%, hit record high

Bajaj Finance Q1 earnings: Bajaj Finance shares rose 6.24% to Rs 1122 against the previous close of Rs 1056.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6.97 crore lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Q1 earnings effect: Bajaj Finance shares rise 6%, hit record high Bajaj Finance stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Bajaj Finance hit their record high in early deals today after the NBFC announced its Q1 earnings. Bajaj Finance shares rose 6.24% to Rs 1122 against the previous close of Rs 1056.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6.97 crore lakh crore. The NBFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 788.40 on March 23.

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However, the stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 12% in a month and risen 28% in a year.

The Q1 earnings came above Bloomberg estimates. Net income at Rs 5986 crore rose 27% y/y against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5791 crore.

Revenue rose 20% y/y to Rs 23,165 crore against the estimated Rs 22,960 crore revenue.

Provision for loan losses slipped 1% quarter on quarter to Rs 1990 crore against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2192 crore.

The company reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5985.75 crore for the June 2026 quarter from the Rs 4699 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Meanwhile, net interest income, rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

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The NBFC said it delivered AUM addition of Rs 36,969 crore. Profit before tax rose 28% to Rs 8,149 crore. It booked 16.13 MM new loans and added 5.10 MM new customers in Q1. Customer franchise stood at 124.43 MM.

The firm’s assets under management (AUM) rose 24 percent to Rs 5,46,944 crore in Q1FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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