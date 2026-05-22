Lenskart, Titan, Nykaa, Trent, Dmart, Vishal Mega Mart, Firstcry: Check price targets

Brokerage firm Ambit has said India’s 'Goldilocks' macro phase is over, and that discretionary consumption in FY27 is likely to be shaped by a dual shock of demand moderation and margin compression. In its latest sector note, Ambit said India’s resilience hierarchy is different from global markets, with value and value-for-money retail as well as jewellery historically doing better in periods of slowdown, while quick service restaurants and mid-premium segments tend to lag.

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Drawing comparisons with the US, China, South Korea and ASEAN, Ambit said global discretionary slowdowns usually favour QSR first, followed by beauty and personal care in developed markets and apparel in emerging ones. India, however, diverges.

Ambit said QSR in India does not enjoy the same trade-down tailwind because of the home-cooking arbitrage, while jewellery remains resilient given weddings and gold’s role as savings. It added that value retail also shows stickiness, and that newer channels and growing categories such as Nykaa and Lenskart Solutions Ltd could continue to deliver faster growth.

Ambit said crude-linked raw material inflation will not hurt all companies equally. It said growth-first players such as Trent and VMM may absorb near-term gross margin pressure to gain share, while names with weaker propositions such as Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Relaxo and VMart may be pushed into early price hikes at the cost of volumes.

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Premium brands including Metro, Page and ABLBL are seen as better placed to pass on costs, while third-party retailers such as DMart and Nykaa are relatively insulated at the gross margin level. Ambit also said Lenskart’s rising in-house manufacturing offers structural support, Honasa is likely to take price hikes, and Firstcry has limited room to absorb cost pressure without passing it on.

Ambit said the Indian economy could enter a slowdown regime around March or June 2026. Its factor-based framework favours low volatility, quality and financialsStrength in such a phase. Ambit said Titan, Trent, VMM, Nykaa, Metro and Campus feature positively in that screen.

Ambit said 4QFY26 results so far point to a growth revival over 3Q, but FY27 still faces crude-linked inflation and slower growth, apart from base-effect beneficiaries such as Trent, Metro Brands, Honasa and Campus. It prefers large-caps over SMIDs and has cut target prices for Jubilant, Devyani International and Sapphire Foods by 15-17 per cent, and for ABFRL and ABLBL by 25 per cent, citing lower near-term revenue and margin estimates and delayed profitability.

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Ambit has revised its FY27 pecking order among 'buy'-rated large-caps to Trent, Titan Company Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, while in midcap and smallcap stocks it prefers Honasa Consumers, Metro Brands, Campus and Sapphira Foods. For a three-year horizon, Ambit’s top three picks are Titan, Trent Ltd and Nykaa.

Ambit has a 'buy' rating on Titan (Target Price: Rs 5,257), Trent (Target Price: Rs 5,020), Nykaa (Target Price: Rs 314), Vishal Mega Mart (Target Price: Rs 137), Metro Brands (Target Price: Rs 1,353), Devyani International (Target Price: Rs 114), Honasa Consumer (Target Price: Rs 471) and Sapphire Foods India (Target Price: Rs 274).

However, it has a 'sell' rating on Avenue Supermarts (Target Price: Rs3,618), Lenskart (Target Price: Rs 437), Page Industries (Target Price: Rs32,015), Jubilant Foodworks (Target Price: Rs457), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (Target Price: Rs 90), Brainbees Solutions (Target Price: Rs 245), Aditya Birla Fashion (Target Price: Rs 25).