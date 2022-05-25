Sensex falls 300 points in volatile trade, Nifty ends below 16,050

Benchmark indices erased early gains amid volatility in the markets today. Sensex extended its decline for the third straight day, falling over 300 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks. Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 53,749.26. Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 16,025.80.

Asian Paints, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies and M&M were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 8.04 per cent.

NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, ICICI Bank and ITC were the top gainers, rising up to 3.84 percent. Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net Rs 2,393.45 crore on Tuesday, as per stock exchange data.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Domestic indices wavered tracking mixed sentiments from global markets as investors assessed the possibility of a recession in the US followed by the Fed policy tightening. Global markets are awaiting the release of the Fed minutes, which will be evaluated for details on the path of the upcoming rate hikes."

Meanwhile, rupee recovered 3 paise to end at 77.54 against the US currency on Wednesday. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 77.54 against the greenback and moved in a range of 77.44 to 77.57 in the day trade.

On Tuesday, Sensex declined 236 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 54,052.61. During the day, the 30-stock index hit a low of 53,886.28 and a high of 54,524.37. Nifty fell 89.55 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 16,125.15. Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.92 percent.

Dr Reddy's, HDFC, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Nestle were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.80 percent.

Global markets

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was marginally lower. Exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon trade. Stock markets in the US had mostly ended lower on Tuesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.37 per cent to $115.1 per barrel.