MUST READ | 'Ramayana' box office collection day 22: Ranbir Kapoor's film stays the course, may beat Baahubali 2's lifetime biz soon

Ramayana collection day 23

The film made ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) in its first week, ₹299.15 crore (₹357.10 crore gross) in its second week, and ₹128.35 crore (₹152.85 crore gross) in its third week. It further made ₹8.45 crore on its 23rd day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

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With this, the film made ₹1,000.55 crore (₹1,195.10 crore gross) at the domestic box office. Ramayana made ₹595 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹1,790.10 crore. The film has topped the lifetime box office collections of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (₹1,788.06 crore).

Ramayana becomes third highest grosser

With this, Ramayana has become the third highest Indian grosser worldwide. The epic film is now only behind Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (₹1,813.39 crore) and Aamir Khan's Dangal (₹2,070.30 crore) at the global ticket counters.

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Will the film see some boost on weekend?

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Ramayana logged decent advance bookings for the weekend. Tickets worth ₹7.26 crore (₹6.16 crore minus block seats) were sold for its Saturday shows. Bengaluru saw the highest advance bookings for Saturday, with ticket sales worth ₹1.30 crore.

For its Sunday shows, the film logged ticket sales worth ₹6.20 crore (₹5.86 crore minus block seats). Bengaluru (₹1.03 crore) and National Capital Region (₹73.06 lakh) saw the highest advance bookings for November 29.

New releases record slow opening

New releases this week - Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 - logged weak opening at the box office.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in significant roles, made ₹4 crore (₹4.70 crore gross) at the domestic box office. Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹3.65 crore (₹4.30 crore gross) at the Indian box office.