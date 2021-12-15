Sensex falls 329 points, Nifty closes below 17,250; IT, metal shares top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex slumped 329.06 points to end at 57,788.03 and Nifty fell 103.50 points to 17,221.40. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 3.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid, ITC and TCS.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the red.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, Maruti and L&T were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.59%.

According to analysts, weak global cues and continued foreign fund outflows are weighing on the market sentiment.

Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Equity 99 said, "There has been a panic among investors with another negative session for the index. The index has formed a bearish candle, so we recommend to sit on cash for a while and then start investing at every dip. Nifty ending below good support of 17,300 has raised a panic alarm among the investors. Most of the global news and today's expected FED rate hike has been the reason for the fall. 17,050-16,900 are the major support levels. We feel that it will be a major support and Indian market will bounce back towards 17,500 in coming days. Every correction in few days will work as an opportunity to invest in stocks of fundamentally strong companies."

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 264.40 lakh crore today against Rs 265.97 lakh crore in the previous session.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 149 points and 101 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and metal stocks led the losses. BSE IT index fell 366 points to 35,056 and BSE metal index slumped 202 points to 19,606.

However, the market breadth was positive with 1,708 shares ending higher against 1,627 stocks in the red. 119 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore on December 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Tokyo and Seoul were positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 per cent to $73.04 per barrel.