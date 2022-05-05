Sensex, Nifty close flat amid profit-booking; IT, capital goods lead gains

Equity markets erased early gains during the fag-end of trade on Thursday to end on a flat note amid profit-taking. Earlier, Sensex jumped 897.77 points or 1.61 per cent to 56,566.80. But it trimmed most of the gains and closed just 33.20 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 55,702.23. Nifty gained 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 16,682.65.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Wipro, ITC, HDFC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.07 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among top losers, falling up to 4.32 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended higher.

The market breadth was negative with 1529 shares ending higher against 1814 stocks falling in the red. 118 shares were unchanged.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Nifty boom turned into gloom in the second half of day's session as profit booking came to the fore in the second half after a spectacular gap-up start displayed by the benchmarks. Nervousness seemed to have greeted investors after Dow Futures signaled a dismal start to Wall Street's trading session today. Investors are likely to feel the heat in the short term as central banks across the globe are trying to curb inflation by hiking interest rates. Technically, Nifty has to defend 16,597 support and below the same, the next key level to watch is 15,901 mark. Below 16,597, expect a waterfall of selling up to 15,900-15,921 mark."

IT and capital goods stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices, rising 581 points and 253 points, respectively.

Persistent foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment, forex traders said.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 3288.18 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

The equity market extended losses on Wednesday after RBI raised repo rate and CRR in a surprise announcement. Sensex crashed 1,306 points to 55,669 and Nifty ended 391 points lower at 16,677. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.75 lakh crore.

Meawhile, the rupee rose 16 paise to end at 76.24 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 76.17 against the US dollar. It moved in a range of 75.99 to 76.30 during the session.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai was marginally higher. Markets in Japan and Korea were closed for holidays.

Exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in the afternoon session.

Stock exchanges in the US surged higher in the overnight trade on Wednesday.