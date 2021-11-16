Share Market Updates: Sensex down over 80 points, Nifty holds 18,000; Maruti Suzuki zooms 6%

Benchmark indices were trading lower in the afternoon trade today with buying seen in the auto and IT stocks. At 12:28 hours, Sensex was down 88.77 points to 60,629.94 and Nifty was at 18,086.30, down 23 points.

SBI and Reliance Industries were among the top losers.

Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 6 per cent, followed by Bajaj twins, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Infosys and Bajaj Auto.

Out of 30 shares, 16 were trading in the red.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki surged 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,955.25 on BSE. The company said that it plans to drive in CNG trims across its product range as it remains bullish over long-term prospects of the segment amid increase in fuel prices and drop in diesel car sales.

Meanwhile, the share allotment for initial public offer (IPO) of Paytm has been finalised. The shares of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm will list on BSE and NSE on November 18.

The Paytm shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of 1.4 percent over the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central. The premium has fallen from 2.3 percent last week.

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 424 crore on November 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,524 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.