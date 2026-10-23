Sterlite Tech shares: Multibagger rebounds 10% from day's low after record Q2, says this 

In a filing to stock exchanges, Sterlite Technologies said demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continued to accelerate, with hyperscalers building out data centers that need far more fibre per rack than earlier cloud architectures. "A growing share of the business now comes from integrated optical connectivity solutions, with the optical connectivity attach rate reaching an all-time high of 24 per cent during H1 FY’27," it said.

Sterlite Technologies said large multi-year agreements with hyperscalers and telecom operators supported strong order intake and steady execution through the quarter, as the company reported a net debt-free balance sheet this quarter, with profit after tax at Rs 517 crore, driven by strong revenue growth, margin expansion and a one-time tariff refund gain.

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“Q2 FY’27 is our best quarter yet, with the highest revenue and Ebitda in STL’s history. It reflects the strength of demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure” said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. “The large multi-year agreements we secured this quarter, along with an open order book of INR 35,274 Cr, give us strong visibility as hyperscalers and telecom operators scale their digital infrastructure and networks.”

