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Sterlite Tech shares: Multibagger rebounds 10% from day's low after record Q2, says this 

Sterlite Tech shares: Multibagger rebounds 10% from day's low after record Q2, says this 

STLTECH779.00(2.73%)

Sterlite Tech said demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continued to accelerate, with hyperscalers building out data centers that need far more fibre per rack than earlier cloud architectures.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 1:31 PM IST
Sterlite Tech shares: Multibagger rebounds 10% from day's low after record Q2, says this Sterlite Technologies said its net profit jumped nearly 3 times to Rs 517 crore for the September quarter from Rs 197 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a multibagger stock, rebounded 10.31 per cent from the day's low on Friday after the connectivity solutions provider reported record September quarter results, with its highest-ever revenue, Ebitda and open order book. From the day's low of Rs 761.45 apiece, the scrip jumped to a high of Rs 840 in a knee-jerk reaction to the quarterly earnings. The stock, which is up 681 per cent in 2026, was later trading at Rs 813.05, up 1.44 per cent over its previous closing price.

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Sterlite Technologies said its net profit jumped nearly 3 times to Rs 517 crore for the September quarter from Rs 197 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 2,529 crore from Rs 1,910 crore YoY.

In a filing to stock exchanges, Sterlite Technologies said demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continued to accelerate, with hyperscalers building out data centers that need far more fibre per rack than earlier cloud architectures. "A growing share of the business now comes from integrated optical connectivity solutions, with the optical connectivity attach rate reaching an all-time high of 24 per cent during H1 FY’27," it said.

Sterlite Technologies said large multi-year agreements with hyperscalers and telecom operators supported strong order intake and steady execution through the quarter, as the company reported a net debt-free balance sheet this quarter, with profit after tax at Rs 517 crore, driven by strong revenue growth, margin expansion and a one-time tariff refund gain.

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“Q2 FY’27 is our best quarter yet, with the highest revenue and Ebitda in STL’s history. It reflects the strength of demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure” said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. “The large multi-year agreements we secured this quarter, along with an open order book of INR 35,274 Cr, give us strong visibility as hyperscalers and telecom operators scale their digital infrastructure and networks.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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