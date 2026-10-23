Sterlite Tech shares: Multibagger rebounds 10% from day's low after record Q2, says this 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, a multibagger stock, rebounded 10.31 per cent from the day's low on Friday after the connectivity solutions provider reported record September quarter results, with its highest-ever revenue, Ebitda and open order book. From the day's low of Rs 761.45 apiece, the scrip jumped to a high of Rs 840 in a knee-jerk reaction to the quarterly earnings. The stock, which is up 681 per cent in 2026, was later trading at Rs 813.05, up 1.44 per cent over its previous closing price.
Sterlite Technologies said its net profit jumped nearly 3 times to Rs 517 crore for the September quarter from Rs 197 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 2,529 crore from Rs 1,910 crore YoY.