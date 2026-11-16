Nifty50 PAT jumps 27%, highest in 17 quarters; RIL, ONGC, SBI among key contributors

Companies in the MOFSL coverage universe reported 25 per cent YoY revenue growth, 23 per cent EBITDA growth and 32 per cent PAT growth in Q2 FY27. Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), aggregate earnings growth stood at 30 per cent. The EBITDA margin, excluding financial companies, came in at 17.5 per cent, above the estimated 17 per cent.

Across market-cap segments, large-cap companies recorded 31 per cent YoY earnings growth, exceeding the estimated 24 per cent. Mid-cap companies posted 22 per cent growth against expectations of 20 per cent, while small-cap companies registered 32 per cent growth, compared with the estimated 29 per cent. These market-cap growth figures exclude OMCs, MOFSL noted.

Looking at the broader earnings trajectory, both the MOFSL coverage universe and the Nifty coverage universe recorded 22 per cent YoY earnings growth in the first half of FY27. Excluding OMCs, earnings growth for the MOFSL coverage universe stood at 27 per cent.

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For the second half of FY27, MOFSL expects earnings growth of 11 per cent for its coverage universe and 18 per cent for the Nifty universe. Excluding OMCs, earnings growth for the MOFSL coverage universe is projected at 20 per cent.

The brokerage also revised its Nifty earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates upwards. Its FY27 EPS estimate was raised by 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,243, while the FY28 estimate was increased by 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,427.