Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Nifty50 PAT jumps 27%, highest in 17 quarters; RIL, ONGC, SBI among key contributors

Nifty50 PAT jumps 27%, highest in 17 quarters; RIL, ONGC, SBI among key contributors

RELIANCE1,341.00(0.10%)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) collectively contributed 46 per cent of the incremental earnings growth during the quarter, the domestic brokerage said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Nifty50 PAT jumps 27%, highest in 17 quarters; RIL, ONGC, SBI among key contributorsCompanies in the MOFSL coverage universe reported 25 per cent YoY revenue growth, 23 per cent EBITDA growth and 32 per cent PAT growth in Q2 FY27.

India Inc's earnings momentum strengthened in the second quarter of FY27, with Nifty50 recording a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT), the highest growth in 17 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel and State Bank of India (SBI) collectively contributed 46 per cent of the incremental earnings growth during the quarter, the domestic brokerage said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Companies in the MOFSL coverage universe reported 25 per cent YoY revenue growth, 23 per cent EBITDA growth and 32 per cent PAT growth in Q2 FY27. Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), aggregate earnings growth stood at 30 per cent. The EBITDA margin, excluding financial companies, came in at 17.5 per cent, above the estimated 17 per cent.

Across market-cap segments, large-cap companies recorded 31 per cent YoY earnings growth, exceeding the estimated 24 per cent. Mid-cap companies posted 22 per cent growth against expectations of 20 per cent, while small-cap companies registered 32 per cent growth, compared with the estimated 29 per cent. These market-cap growth figures exclude OMCs, MOFSL noted.

Looking at the broader earnings trajectory, both the MOFSL coverage universe and the Nifty coverage universe recorded 22 per cent YoY earnings growth in the first half of FY27. Excluding OMCs, earnings growth for the MOFSL coverage universe stood at 27 per cent.

Advertisement

For the second half of FY27, MOFSL expects earnings growth of 11 per cent for its coverage universe and 18 per cent for the Nifty universe. Excluding OMCs, earnings growth for the MOFSL coverage universe is projected at 20 per cent.

The brokerage also revised its Nifty earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates upwards. Its FY27 EPS estimate was raised by 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,243, while the FY28 estimate was increased by 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,427.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more