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Morgan Stanley sees Sensex rising 16% by Dec 2027; here's why

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex rising 16% by Dec 2027; here's why

Citi raised its target for the Nifty to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier. Bernstein said its positive view in the near-term remains intact despite the recent market run-up.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 2:59 PM IST
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex rising 16% by Dec 2027; here's why Morgan Stanley expects Sensex earnings to compound at 18 per cent annually through FY29, with earnings per share (EPS) expansion of 18.5 per cent in FY27. (AI-generated image)

Days after a couple of brokerages suggested upside targets for the Nifty, Morgan Stanley in a fresh note said it sees the BSE Sensex rising 16 per cent to 95,000 by December 2027 in its base case, calling domestic equities as appearing to be at an inflection point. The foreign brokerage said Indian stocks may fare significantly better next year as earnings growth accelerates. This, it felt, would be supported by the country's durable, diversified and decoupled growth.

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The domestic brokerage's views come after Bernstein, JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and HSBC turned positive on India, with November foreign inflows breaching Rs 84,000 crore mark, the highest monthly flows ever.

Morgan Stanley expects Sensex earnings to compound at 18 per cent annually through FY29, with earnings per share (EPS) expansion of 18.5 per cent in FY27, 19.4 per cent in FY28 and 16.4 per cent in FY29. On Monday, the 30-pack index was trading at 81,937.51, up 345.06 points or 0.42 per cent.

“Our return forecast assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal, and Brent oil less than $100,” Bloomberg quoted analysts Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh  saying in a note.

Citi has raised its target for the Nifty to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier. The foreign brokerage cited a decent earnings outlook, lower oil price risks and potential flows into non-AI assets following the US midterm elections. The fresh target suggests 12 per cent potential upside over the prevailing level of 24,986.40.

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Bernstein said its positive view in the near-term remains intact despite the recent market run-up, supported by receding crude, yields support and flows. "We retain our trading buy - positive returns for the rest of the year view," it said.

BofA Securities said most investor queries at this point are around its sustenance. "We see scope for further 4.7 per cent returns for Nifty in line with our unchanged Nifty year-end target of 26,200, however, we do expect volatility especially on the back of emerging geopolitics, FED decisions and discussions around El Nino & the Eighth Pay Commission hike," it said.

On the slip side, UBS on November 9 said it prefers Korean equities as India's market valuation premium is hard to justify.

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In a note, UBS said India’s fundamentals remain on track but subdued earnings revisions meant its valuation premium is harder to justify . 
UBS said India's IT-services exposure faces greater uncertainty from AI adoption, and could even be seen as sitting on the opposite side of the AI adoption trade against Korea.

"The divergent outcomes from AI also feed into a divergent external balance impact on economies: the Korean Won is better positioned while India’s deficit leaves it more vulnerable. Meanwhile, EM active funds
are overweight India and underweight Korea, suggesting some scope for positioning to shift if the earnings divergence persists. Our perception premium score shows that India's underperformance over the last 18 months is largely explained by weaker fundamentals, rather than a real de-rating," UBS said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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