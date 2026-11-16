Morgan Stanley sees Sensex rising 16% by Dec 2027; here's why

Morgan Stanley expects Sensex earnings to compound at 18 per cent annually through FY29, with earnings per share (EPS) expansion of 18.5 per cent in FY27, 19.4 per cent in FY28 and 16.4 per cent in FY29. On Monday, the 30-pack index was trading at 81,937.51, up 345.06 points or 0.42 per cent.

“Our return forecast assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal, and Brent oil less than $100,” Bloomberg quoted analysts Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh saying in a note.

Citi has raised its target for the Nifty to 28,000 from 26,000 earlier. The foreign brokerage cited a decent earnings outlook, lower oil price risks and potential flows into non-AI assets following the US midterm elections. The fresh target suggests 12 per cent potential upside over the prevailing level of 24,986.40.

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Bernstein said its positive view in the near-term remains intact despite the recent market run-up, supported by receding crude, yields support and flows. "We retain our trading buy - positive returns for the rest of the year view," it said.

BofA Securities said most investor queries at this point are around its sustenance. "We see scope for further 4.7 per cent returns for Nifty in line with our unchanged Nifty year-end target of 26,200, however, we do expect volatility especially on the back of emerging geopolitics, FED decisions and discussions around El Nino & the Eighth Pay Commission hike," it said.

On the slip side, UBS on November 9 said it prefers Korean equities as India's market valuation premium is hard to justify.

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In a note, UBS said India’s fundamentals remain on track but subdued earnings revisions meant its valuation premium is harder to justify .

UBS said India's IT-services exposure faces greater uncertainty from AI adoption, and could even be seen as sitting on the opposite side of the AI adoption trade against Korea.

"The divergent outcomes from AI also feed into a divergent external balance impact on economies: the Korean Won is better positioned while India’s deficit leaves it more vulnerable. Meanwhile, EM active funds

are overweight India and underweight Korea, suggesting some scope for positioning to shift if the earnings divergence persists. Our perception premium score shows that India's underperformance over the last 18 months is largely explained by weaker fundamentals, rather than a real de-rating," UBS said.