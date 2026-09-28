Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vodafone Idea shares: What Nomura says on free international roaming, peer Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea shares: What Nomura says on free international roaming, peer Bharti Airtel

IDEA13.97(2.03%)

Nomura maintained 'Neutral' rating on Vodafone Idea Ltd, given its significant valuation premium against Bharti Airtel Ltd, saying the cash flow situation remained stretched. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Vodafone Idea shares: What Nomura says on free international roaming, peer Bharti AirtelNomura expects a slightly higher 15 per cent Ebitda CAGR for Vi on a lower base amid improving operating metrics. Bharti Airtel Ltd remained its top pick among the telecom stocks.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is targeting subscriber growth and premiumisation, Nomura said on Monday as the telecom operator introduced free international roaming with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise customers. This is the first time free international roaming  has been offered on mass-market prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans as a standard inclusion, rather than as a paid add-on pack.

Advertisement

For now, the foreign brokerage has maintained 'Neutral' rating on Vodafone Idea, given significant valuation premium against Bharti Airtel Ltd, saying the cash flow situation remained stretched. On Monday, the stock was down 2.83 per cent at Rs 13.88 apiece amid a broader stock market fall.

Nomura expects a slightly higher 15 per cent Ebitda CAGR for Vi on a lower base amid improving operating metrics. Bharti Airtel Ltd remained its top pick among the telecom stocks.
 
"We think that the latest differentiated offering from Vi is unlike what the telecom operators currently offer via bundling such as OTT, software, cloud, and Al model subscriptions. In international markets such as the US, Singapore, and the EU (by law), inclusive international roaming has been a mainstream plan feature for years," Nomura noted.

Advertisement

The domestic brokerage said the strategy could be aimed at attracting premium customers from Bharti Airtel Lt and Jio.

"For prepaid customers, since the free IR is only applicable to annual plans, it may also help Vi to nudge its existing premium customers to move to
annual recharge plans, thereby helping reduce churn and also help improve working capital (much needed, given Vi's tight cash flow situation)," Nomura said.

The brokerage said it is a smart move by Vi aimed more at subscriber retention and growth by sacrificing a bit on average revenue per user (ARPU), though overall revenue may be positively impacted due to improved traction on subscriber growth.

The foreign brokerage noted that Vi has also not responded to Airtel's plan restructuring announced in mid August, implying that the focus currently is subscriber growth, rather than ARPU expansion.

Advertisement

At present, absolute revenue from international is in low single digits.  Airtel is most exposed to the shakeup. International roaming revenue across Indian telcos generally contributes a small fraction, say 1-3 per cent globally, though none of the Indian telcos give the breakdown of total carrier revenue.

Bharti Airtel's 8 per cent postpaid subscriber as a percentage of total against 6 per cent for Vi (ex-M2M), implying Bharti is more exposed to IR related revenue loss if bundling becomes an industry norm in the future, Nomura said.

"In the near term, there may be minor revenue losses for telcos, but we think that with industry subscriber growth largely saturated, all three telcos would want to earn more from existing users, and premiumization is a way to achieve that. Vi's aggressive IR bundling may be a minor irritant for Bharti, which we think may wait to see the response and launch a similar bundled plan later," Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more