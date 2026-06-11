TCS partners with Anthropic to train 50,000 employees on Claude, launch dedicated AI business unit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a global strategic partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, deepening its push into enterprise AI services and positioning itself as one of the largest systems integrators for Anthropic's Claude models.

As part of the partnership, TCS will train and equip 50,000 employees across functions including engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales to use Claude, Anthropic's flagship family of AI models. The company will also create a dedicated business unit focused on developing industry-specific AI solutions and services built around Anthropic's technology.

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The announcement comes as global IT services firms race to move beyond AI experimentation and help enterprises deploy generative AI systems at scale. For Anthropic, which recently emerged as one of the world's most valuable AI companies and has identified India as a key growth market, the partnership offers access to TCS' large enterprise customer base and delivery network.

TCS said the collaboration will focus particularly on highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public services, aviation, telecommunications and medtech, where concerns around governance, compliance and accuracy have slowed AI adoption.

"In regulated industries, most AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage, where the requirements for accuracy, auditability and oversight are far more stringent, and the consequences of error significantly higher," the companies said while announcing the partnership. The collaboration is aimed at helping enterprises move AI projects from experimentation into production environments.

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K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said enterprise AI success depends on more than access to large language models.

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"Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent. By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigour, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical," Krithivasan said.

Beyond client deployments, TCS plans to use Claude internally across its own operations. The company said the experience gained from deploying the models internally will help it develop implementation frameworks and best practices for customers.

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The partnership also extends into workforce development. TCS iON, the company's education and assessment platform, will offer learning and certification programmes focused on Claude models.

Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei described the agreement as part of the company's broader India strategy.

"We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees," Amodei said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said AI is expected to become a foundational technology layer for businesses globally.

"This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide. By combining Anthropic's capabilities with Tata Group's scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India's youth with the skills to lead in the AI era," Chandrasekaran said.

The partnership comes just two days after Chandrasekaran laid out one of his boldest visions yet for the future of TCS, arguing that AI would reshape how enterprise technology is built, managed and delivered.

Speaking at TCS' 31st Annual General Meeting on June 9, Chandrasekaran predicted that AI agents could soon rival the company's human workforce in scale.

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"I predict that over the next 3 years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees," Chandrasekaran said at the AGM. "What we build in this next chapter — for our clients, for India, and for you — will be the most consequential work this company has ever done."