Thomas Cook stock climbed to a high of Rs 145.56, up 12.66% from its previous close of Rs 129.20. It opened at Rs 128.50 and touched a low of Rs 127.81 during the session.

The Baranagar outlet will cater to customers from areas including Dunlop, the BT Road corridor, Dakshineswar, Barasat and parts of Hooghly district. It will offer domestic and international holidays, including group tours, personalised holidays and cruises, along with value-added services such as travel insurance. Customers will also have access to the company's AI-powered booking platform, which can check availability and make reservations in real time.

Separately, Thomas Cook (India), along with its wholly owned subsidiaries SOTC Travel Ltd and Travel Corporation (India) Ltd, has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its management systems. SOTC Travel is classified as a wholly owned material subsidiary, while Travel Corporation (India) is a wholly owned subsidiary. The company received formal communication regarding the certification on November 24.

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ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an international standard for information security management systems. It sets out a framework for organisations to manage and protect information, including sensitive business and customer data. The certification adds to the company's focus on information security across its travel businesses.

Commenting on the Kolkata expansion, Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE and Visa at Thomas Cook (India), said the city remains an important source market for the company across West Bengal and the wider East India region. He added that the new outlet would offer personalised travel solutions and exclusive Bengali group tours accompanied by experienced Bengali-speaking tour managers.