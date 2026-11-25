"The advantage of leadership (liquidity begets liquidity), scale (operating leverage, technological capability), infrastructure (technology and employee talent) and new emerging areas (commodities and Gift City operations) makes NSE an umbrella offering for entire capital markets," it said.

On Wednesday, NSE shares were trading 1.8 per cent higher at Rs 2,249.10 apiece.

While market cycles cannot be ruled out, ICICI Securities sees potential for sustained earnings growth and compounding, factoring in a profit of Rs 16,400 crore by FY29E. It valued NSE at 40 times its estimated FY29 earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 66.30 to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,650.

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ICICI Securities estimates NSE's cash average daily traded volume (ADTV) at Rs 1,24,700 crore, Rs 1,29,800 crore and Rs 1,44,400 crore in FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, against Rs 1,05,500 crore in FY26 and Rs 1,14,000 crore in October 2026. It estimates total cash segment revenue at Rs 1,890 crore, Rs 1,990 crore and Rs 2,220 crore in FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, compared with Rs 1,560 crore in FY26 and Rs 470 crore in Q2FY27.

The brokerage estimates NSE's index options premium ADTV at Rs 58,200 crore, Rs 71,900 crore and Rs 80,000 crore in FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, against Rs 50,500 crore in FY26 and Rs 63,200 crore in October 2026.

ICICI Securities has factored in total index options revenue of Rs 10,200 crore, Rs 12,800 crore and Rs 14,200 crore in FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, compared with Rs 8,800 crore in FY26 and Rs 1,880 crore in Q2FY27.

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Last week, Anand Rathi initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,381. Calling NSE a dominant franchise with multiple growth levers and operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability, Anand Rathi projected normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios to support the exchange going ahead.

Morgan Stanley has a target price of Rs 2,315 on the stock, while JM Financial values NSE at Rs 2,310 and Asit C Mehta at Rs 2,300. Overall, India's largest stock exchange has received 19 brokerage notes since its listing, of which 17 have a median consensus target price of Rs 2,216, implying potential upside of 1.2 per cent.