Asked whether he would consider pardoning Huang if potential criminal charges emerged, Trump replied, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”

Trump said Huang should cooperate with congressional investigators and tell the truth when he appears before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. He also stressed Nvidia's importance to America's lead in artificial intelligence and said the US government could consider taking an equity stake in the company.

Trump praised Huang, describing him as a smart person whom he had always found to be “100% aboveboard”. He added that Huang's lawyers would ultimately have to advise him on how to approach the congressional hearings.

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Huang faces questions over China and chip exports

The Nvidia chief faces questions from lawmakers following his reinstatement as CEO. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have criticised the decision before receiving answers on whether he posed a national security threat or violated US export controls by shipping advanced chips to China.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has predicted that Huang could invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination amid the possibility of criminal prosecution.

Trump, who said he had personally intervened to facilitate Huang's return to the company's leadership, acknowledged that he had not examined the details of the CEO's alleged affairs. These reportedly included an alleged relationship with Chinese spy Alice Huang, who is not related to him, and at least two Nvidia employees.

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Asked whether Huang had other relationships involving women with questionable links to Beijing, Trump said he was not aware of any.

“I didn’t really get into it very much, to be honest with you,” Trump said. The president added that he did not know precisely how many affairs Huang had admitted to during the process that led to his reinstatement.

Trump highlights Nvidia's role in US artificial intelligence push

“I got into the business of chips, much more than the business of sex,” Trump joked.

Trump said Nvidia's success was crucial to maintaining America's lead in artificial intelligence. He suggested that the US government could consider taking an equity stake in the company, similar to its reported 10% stake in Intel.

“I thought about it. I said, ‘You know, maybe I should do it,’ but I didn’t bring it up at this point. It’s probably not too late,” he said.

Explaining his intervention to restore Huang, Trump said Nvidia choosing the wrong successor could have serious consequences for the country. He said he had assured Huang that he faced no issues from the executive branch, arguing that losing the Nvidia chief could undermine America's technological and strategic interests.

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Nvidia CEO set to appear at two congressional hearings

Huang is set to face lawmakers at two hearings next week as questions continue over China, export controls and his personal conduct. Trump has urged him to tell the truth, maintained that a pardon is unlikely to be necessary and underscored Nvidia's role in America's technological interests.