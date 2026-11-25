JM Financial on Milky Mist Dairy Foods

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 360 | Upside Potential: 7%

Milky Mist Dairy Foods is one of the fastest-growing packaged food companies with 100 per cent focus on value-added dairy products. Its diversified portfolio, large addressable market and proven execution provide a long growth runway, supported by continued investments in capacity and distribution, said JM Financial.

"Favourable product mix and operating leverage should drive healthy earnings growth, while improving balance sheet strength should support cash generation and better return ratios. We are initiating coverage at an 'add' with a target price of Rs 360 based on 45 times December 2028E EPS," it added.

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Dolat Capital on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 293 | Upside Potential: 13%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) presents a contrasting investment proposition: a domestic PV franchise gaining scale, market share and product relevance, while Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) faces an uncertain earnings recovery. India's PV business continues to outperform the industry, supported by its expanding SUV portfolio and leadership in EVs and CNG vehicles, said Dolat Capital.

Its recovery increasingly hinges on the success of upcoming product launches and execution of the £1.7 billion cost-transformation programme, making sustainable margin improvement and cash generation central to the investment thesis. We forecast consolidated EBITDA CAGR of 26.8 per cent over FY26–29E, although the recovery remains dependent on JLR's execution," it said with an 'accumulate' and a target price of Rs 293.

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Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers on National Stock Exchange

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,381 | Upside Potential: 7%

"Our investment thesis is based on its entrenched position in India’s capital market ecosystem, strong competitive advantages, ability to monetise rising financial market activity along with major entry barriers led by deep liquidity pool, extensive participant network and integrated market infrastructure," said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, initiating coverage on NSE with a 'buy' tag.

Whilst its derivatives activity softened due to regulatory interventions, we believe it has operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability. The view is based on normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios, it added with a target price of Rs 2,381, valuing the stock at 38 times FY29e EPS.



BoB Capital Markets on Procter & Gamble Health

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,780 | Upside Potential: 36%

Procter & Gamble Health (PGHL) has 6 major brands in its portfolio, of which Neurobion and Livogen are growing. Vitamins is a high-growth segment as the frequency of consumption has increased, along with adoption by a wider population. Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D are likely to be consumed more than multivitamin supplements. said BoB Capital Markets.

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"As consumption of B12 is rising, Neurobion to scale further – by both volume and value to become a Rs 700-800 crore brand by FY30E. We initiate coverage on PGHL with 'buy'. On Sep’28E EPS, the stock trades at an attractive P/E of 17 times. We ascribe a P/E of 23 times, in line with its 10 years historic 1 year forward mean to arrive at a target price of Rs 7,780," it added.



Dolat Capital on Quality Power Electrical

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Upside Potential: 37%

Quality Power Electrical (Q-Power ), which supplies critical highvoltage components to leading OEMs. It is the only domestic source of coil products for HVDC and FACTS applications above 220kV, a position built over 25 years. The global HVDC market is estimated to grow $17.6 billion by CY33. India's market is expected to grow faster to $5.9 billion by 2030, at 12.6 per cent CAGR, said Dolat Capital.

It expanded its Sangli factory which manufactures reactors/coils for HVDC, FACTS to capture the opportunities in the Power T&D. The Sangli facility has peak revenue potential of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore against Rs 220 crore in FY26. Return ratios are healthy and management maintains 20 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY27, followed by 50 per cent in FY28, it said with a 'buy' and target price of Rs 2,000.

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IIFL Capital on Granules India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,050 | Upside Potential: 26%

Granules India Ltd has evolved into an integrated formulations platform, with Granules 3.0 extending its growth opportunities across CS, differentiated early entry products, Onco, peptide CDMO and geo. expansion. Gagillapur’s reinspection concluded with 11 obs., falling short of the clean outcome mgmt.'s earlier confidence had led investors to anticipate and leaving regulatory resolution pending, said IIFL Capital.

"There are several avenues to sustain growth momentum while the company works towards clearance. Revenue, EBITDA and EPS to grow at 17 per cent, 22 per cent and 31 per cent CAGR over FY26-29ii. CS should lead, supported by existing product share gains and additional CGx launches, alongside longer dated, litigation dependent FTF opportunities. We initiate coverage on Granules with a 'buy' rating and target of Rs 1,050," it added.



ICICI Securities on National Stock Exchange

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,650 | Upside Potential: 20%

NSE has been India’s largest stock exchange in terms of turnover across cash equities, derivatives, and currency. According to the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), among leading listed stock exchanges globally, NSE is the largest multi-asset class exchange in terms of number of trades in cash equities and contracts traded in equity derivatives in FY26, said ICICI Securities.

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"It had a global market share of 11.4 per cent and 51.2 per cent in number of trades in cash equities and equity derivatives, respectively in FY26. NSE has a strong market position, a platform-centric business model, and tailwinds of Indian markets, resulting in high operating EBITDA margin and RoE. We initiate coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,650," it adds.



Keynote Capital on GMM Pfaudler

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,973 | Upside Potential: 67%

GMM Pfaudler Ltd is entering an important phase where improving order visibility and organisational changes could support stronger revenue growth, operating leverage and returns on capital over the medium term It may deliver 16 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26–FY29E, supported by an improving order book, diversified end-market exposure and operational restructuring, said Keynote.

"Our estimates assume a conservative EBITDA margin of 12 per cent by FY29E, below management's 15 per cent target. We initiate coverage on GMM Pfaudler with a 'buy' rating, valuing the company at 30 time FY29E P/E to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,973," it added.