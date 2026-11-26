Room air conditioners were among the fastest-growing categories, with primary volumes rising 30-42 per cent. Induction cooktops and kitchen appliances, wires and cables, brushless direct current fans, premium televisions and refrigerators, rooftop solar products and electronics manufacturing services also recorded strong growth.

Commercial refrigeration, professional lighting, economy fans and the air-conditioner assembly businesses of electronics manufacturing services companies were the weakest categories during the quarter.

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Gross margins declined at most companies. Seasonal categories faced greater pressure because summer air-conditioner prices had been fixed with the trade in February. Blue Star's cooling margin fell to 2.3 per cent from 6.2 per cent, while IFB Industries' appliances margin halved to 2.3 per cent.

Despite the pressure on input costs, operating leverage and cost-control programmes helped improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margins at Crompton, Orient Electric, V-Guard, Stove Kraft and PG Electroplast.

Polycab reported 53 per cent growth, while Stove Kraft, Orient Electric, V-Guard and Crompton combined sales growth with improved margins. Amber Enterprises and EPACK Durable recorded revenue growth of 60 per cent and 106 per cent, respectively, but earned little on that growth.

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Dixon Technologies' revenue rose 47 per cent as mobile phone volumes remained stable despite a shrinking market, although its margin narrowed. Nirmal Bang said Blue Star, IFB Industries and Havells' Lloyd would need their October price increases to hold. Room air-conditioner volumes grew 40 per cent, while television sales declined 23-24 per cent.

It expects margins to improve from the third quarter as the October price increases take effect. Voltas raised prices by 5-7 per cent, Blue Star by about 5 per cent and Orient Electric by about 3%. Pre-summer stocking in the fourth quarter will be the deciding window, it said.

Nirmal Bang upgraded Stove Kraft Ltd (Target Price: Rs 937) and PG Electroplast Ltd (Target Price: Rs 650) to 'buy' and downgraded Amber Enterprises India Ltd to 'hold', with a target price of Rs 7,530. It kept its other ratings unchanged, citing likely mid-teen growth in the second half, scope for margin recovery from the third quarter and the importance of fourth-quarter pre-summer stocking.

Besides PG Electroplast and Stove Kraft, Nirmal Bang has a 'buy' rating on Blue Star Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,971), Crompton Greave Consumer (Target Price: Rs 333), IFB Industries Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,549), Orient Electric (Target Price: Rs 258), V-Guard Industries (Target Price: Rs 437) from the pack.

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It has a 'hold' tag for Bajaj Electricals Ltd (Target Price: Rs 324), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (Target Price: Rs 11,410), Epack Durables (Target Price: Rs 166), Havells India Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,190), Polycab India Ltd (Target Price: Rs 9,378), Voltas Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,089) and Whirlpool of India Ltd (Target Price: Rs 838).