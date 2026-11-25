The stock closed at Rs 188.70, up 0.83% or Rs 1.55 from its previous close of Rs 187.15. It opened at Rs 190.80 and touched a high of Rs 192.35 and a low of Rs 187 during the session.

The partnership is aimed at helping bp strengthen performance and improve long-term cost competitiveness. Wipro will use its AI and digital capabilities to simplify finance processes and support a more efficient operating model. However, the companies have not disclosed the financial value or revenue contribution of the agreement.

Kate Thomson, Chief Financial Officer of BP, said the partnership was the best path forward for the company as it works towards building simpler and more efficient finance operations. She added that Wipro's digital capabilities and investment would help bp make better use of technology, deliver value more quickly and simplify its processes.

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Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the engagement underlined the company's focus on using its domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation. He also welcomed the bp employees who will join Wipro, saying their specialised skills would complement the company's consulting-led, AI-powered strategy.

Under the proposed operating model, bp will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance, while PwC will provide controls oversight.