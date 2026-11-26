Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services stock rose 12.54% to Rs 167.80 today against the previous close of Rs 149.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2219 crore. A total of 2.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.40 crore.

Five-year domestic agreement

According to the company's disclosure, the agreement is domestic in nature and will be executed over a period of five years. Under the terms of the contract, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Save platform, which offers employee expense management and benefits solutions.

Contract value not disclosed

Zaggle stated that it would be difficult to ascertain the total contract value at present due to the variable nature of the fees.

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The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in Infosys.

The agreement does not fall under related-party transactions, according to the regulatory filing.

The development was disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, incorporated in 2011, provides fintech products and services to manage corporate business expenses through automated and innovative workflows. It had seven offices across the country with more than 1,750 customers.