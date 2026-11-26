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GCCs emerge as key drivers of office demand

Global capability centres are playing an increasingly important role in India's office market as multinational companies expand technology, research, product development and business operations. GCC leasing rose 19% year-on-year to 6.8 million square feet in Q3 2026, accounting for 36% of quarterly transactions.

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Rajat Kapur, Regional Managing Director at The Executive Centre, highlighted the changing nature of corporate office demand, pointing to the growing importance of GCCs, flexible workspaces and evolving workforce requirements.

According to figures cited in his comments, GCCs accounted for 41% of year-to-date transactions, while traditional third-party IT outsourcing recorded a 36% decline. Flexible workspace leasing increased 21% year-on-year in Q3.

Kapur also noted that advances in artificial intelligence were encouraging companies to build core research and development capabilities in-house. Managed offices are gaining traction among businesses seeking faster operational launches, flexibility and lower upfront capital commitments.

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Quality office assets attract occupiers

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Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd, said India's office market was entering a promising phase as GCCs expanded their engineering, product development and research operations.

“As companies plan for sustained growth, they are looking closely at how easily employees can reach the office and whether they can expand at the same address,” Goel said.

He highlighted the potential of integrated commercial developments combining Grade A offices with retail, dining and everyday amenities. Connectivity, infrastructure and access to skilled talent are becoming increasingly important in corporate location decisions.

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Binitha Dalal, Founder and Managing Partner of Mt K Kapital, said India's talent pool, business ecosystem, infrastructure and cost competitiveness were strengthening its position as a strategic destination for multinational companies.

“The growing presence of Global Capability Centres is particularly encouraging, as it reflects a deeper commitment by multinational businesses to build long-term capabilities in India,” Dalal said.

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Office supply rises 74%, vacancy reaches 14.7%

Despite strong leasing activity, new office completions increased 74% year-on-year to 21.5 million square feet in Q3 2026. The overall vacancy rate stood at 14.7%, compared with 14.5% a year earlier, while total office stock reached 1.076 billion square feet.

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Office rents rose across all eight markets, with annual growth ranging from 3% to 13%. Kolkata recorded the highest increase at 13%, followed by Delhi-NCR at 12%.

Aman Gupta, Director of RPS Group, said the additional supply could give tenants more options and ease rental pressure.

“The Indian office market is therefore moving from one that has historically been influenced by supply-led rental inflation to a more equilibrium and mature market cycle,” Gupta said.