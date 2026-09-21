SoftBank plans $11 billion junk bond sale to fuel multi-billion dollar OpenAI bet: Report

As one of the world's premier artificial intelligence investors, SoftBank's fortunes are increasingly tied to its ability to monetise its position in OpenAI, having already committed nearly $65 billion to the startup. This has placed Son’s firm at the heart of debt-fueled AI expansion amid growing industry safety concerns.

To finance its expanding stakes, SoftBank previously secured a $40 billion bridge loan in March, recently clearing the remaining $25.9 billion balance on that facility, as per the report. The firm has since engaged in a rapid series of debt market transactions to bolster its AI financing reserve.

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As per the Bloomberg report, SoftBank closed out last week with nearly $21 billion in potential new borrowings. The company expanded a margin loan backed by shares in its chip unit, Arm Holdings Plc, by $5 billion to reach $25 billion. Additionally, SoftBank secured a $450 million increase on an existing credit line, bringing its total to $6.5 billion, it added.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows SoftBank has already sold nearly $15 billion in multi-currency notes this year, making it 2026's largest junk-rated borrower in the bond markets. The firm also secured a $10 billion loan earlier this year backed directly by its OpenAI stake.

The aggressive debt drive coincides with a broader global rise in borrowing costs driven by persistent inflation. Bloomberg data reveals the yield on SoftBank's dollar bond due in 2031 climbed to 8.2% earlier this month — up from a low of 6.7% in January — reflecting wider credit spreads and rising Treasury yields.