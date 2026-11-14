What happens if a trader defaults on Sunday? The hidden risks behind 24/7 stock market trading

The central challenge is whether clearing houses can respond to financial emergencies when traditional banking systems remain closed.

What happens if a trader defaults on Sunday?

Consider a situation where a trader holding leveraged positions suffers substantial losses on Sunday morning. The exchange continues operating, but the clearing house needs additional margin to protect against potential defaults.

Under conventional arrangements, margin payments, collateral transfers and default-management processes often depend on banking hours and established settlement windows.

The report raises a fundamental question: Can a clearing house demand additional margin, declare a participant in default and manage outstanding positions while conventional financial infrastructure is unavailable?

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A margin payment received on Sunday is useful only if the clearing house can actually access and deploy those funds.

Why clearing houses matter

Clearing houses play a critical role in financial markets by guaranteeing trades, managing collateral and absorbing losses through established default-management arrangements.

The report highlights two approaches: fully prefunded on-chain trading and traditional central counterparty clearing.

On-chain systems can provide faster capital access but may rely on automatic liquidations, insurance pools and, in extreme circumstances, reductions in profitable positions.

Central counterparties, meanwhile, use margin, default funds and other financial resources to manage participant failures.

Neither model eliminates financial risk.

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Can tokenisation solve the problem?

Tokenised assets and digital settlement instruments could help financial institutions transfer collateral outside conventional banking hours.

However, the report cautions that tokenization alone cannot guarantee liquidity.

A tokenised security may be transferable throughout the weekend but still difficult to sell or convert into cash during a market emergency.

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What must exchanges change?

The report identifies five essential capabilities for continuous clearing: frequent margin calculations, real-time default governance, available hedging and auction arrangements, accessible settlement assets and liquid collateral.

It also recommends stress-testing scenarios involving weekend defaults, payment-system closures and simultaneous collateral withdrawals by AI-driven trading agents.

The broader warning is that 24/7 trading does not automatically provide 24/7 financial protection. Exchanges seeking continuous operations must ensure their clearing, liquidity and default-management systems can function whenever markets are open.