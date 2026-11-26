JM Financial said the platforms were targeting a near doubling of earnings or operating income over the next four to five years, supported by embedded growth opportunities and relatively low leverage. Equirus Securities highlighted Blackstone’s strategy of building businesses with local partners, listing them and recycling capital into new investments.



Office and retail platforms see rental growth opportunities

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), India’s largest office REIT, expects net operating income (NOI) to nearly double from Rs 4,050 crore in FY26 to Rs 7,300-7,800 crore by FY31. JM Financial said around two-thirds of the targeted growth had visibility through contractual rent increases, leasing of vacant space, rent resets and new construction, with acquisitions expected to provide additional upside.

KRT’s management also pushed back against concerns that artificial intelligence could weaken office demand, pointing to the growing contribution of global capability centres (GCCs) and front-office tenants. Equirus Securities said lease renewals and rent resets would be key drivers as existing contracts expire.

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Nexus Select Trust is targeting a doubling of NOI from Rs 1,930 crore in FY26 to around Rs 3,800 crore by FY30. JM Financial highlighted a significant rent-reset opportunity, with about half of gross rentals due to expire by FY30, alongside acquisitions and expansion into new cities.

Axis Capital has a 'buy' rating on KRT with a target price of Rs 128, while IIFL Capital and Kotak Institutional Equities has rated it as an 'add' with target price of Rs 135 and Rs 125, respectively. Similarly, Nexus Select was ascribed with a 'buy' ratings with a target price of Rs 190 and Rs 185 from Emkay Global and JM Financial, respectively.

Equirus Securities said Nexus could benefit from retail demand outpacing the supply of quality malls, with growth driven by premium brands, higher tenant sales, rental increases and acquisitions.



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Hospitality and logistics offer expansion opportunities

Ventive Hospitality aims to double operating EBITDA to Rs 2,000-2,200 crore by FY31. JM Financial said most of the growth was expected from its existing portfolio, with new developments and acquisitions contributing further. The company is also exploring wellness, branded residences, spiritual tourism and members’ clubs, broadening its exposure beyond conventional hotel operations.

Equirus Securities highlighted demand from corporate travel in Pune and luxury leisure travel in the Maldives, alongside new ultra-luxury projects, including a Ritz-Carlton Reserve development.

SMIFS picked Ventive Hospitality Ltd as its pick of the month for November and has given it a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 808. Among other brokerages, 360One Capital and Motilal Oswal have also rated it with a 'buy' tag with target price of Rs 760 and Rs 700, respectively. Choice has an 'add' rating on it with a target price of Rs 610.

Horizon Industrial Parks expects its revenue run rate to rise 2.7 times from around Rs 1,000 crore as of September 2026 once its 61-million-square-foot network is fully developed. JM Financial pointed to growing demand for Grade-A industrial and logistics facilities, a rising share of manufacturing tenants and the company’s land bank. Its expansion into in-city logistics could provide another growth avenue.

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Equirus Securities said the shift from traditional warehouses towards modern logistics facilities closer to consumers was creating opportunities for Horizon.



Blackstone’s investment strategy broadens

Equirus Securities said Blackstone’s build-list-recycle strategy had helped it scale its Indian real estate presence through local partnerships, platform development and listings. Its investments span offices, retail, hospitality, industrial parks and housing, with the brokerage identifying data centres, rental housing and industrial parks as potential areas for further expansion.

The brokerage also highlighted Kolte-Patil Developers’ plans to build on its Pune presence, expand in Mumbai through redevelopment and grow in Bengaluru, supported by premium housing demand and Blackstone’s capital.

IIFL Capital and JM Finance recently initiated coverage on recently listed Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd with a 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 72 and Rs 74, apiece. HDFC Securities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have rated Kolte-Patil Developers with a 'buy' with price targets of Rs 524 and Rs 580, respectively.

JM Financial said the broader investment thesis rests on structural demand for high-quality assets, embedded operating growth and acquisitions. However, delivery will depend on execution, leasing, rental growth and disciplined capital deployment across the portfolio.