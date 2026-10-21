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GIFT Nifty up 116 points; RIL, HD Fire, Infosys, Hind Zinc, IREDA, Adani among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty up 116 points; RIL, HD Fire, Infosys, Hind Zinc, IREDA, Adani among top stocks in focus

Stocks like Reliance, HD Fire Protect, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, LTTS, Hind Zinc, ICICI Pru AMC, IREDA, Adani Group stocks and more will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, October 21.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 8:37 AM IST
GIFT Nifty up 116 points; RIL, HD Fire, Infosys, Hind Zinc, IREDA, Adani among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 116.30 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 23,011.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Indian equity market indices set for a positive opening on Wednesday led by supportive global cues. Traders will be looking at Q2 earnings and Jio Platforms IPO. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 116.30 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 23,011.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 21, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Eternal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Green Energy, International Gemological Institute, Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, Indosolar, and Welspun Specialty Solutions will announce their results for the September 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Elecon Engineering Company and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shall trade ex-dividend today.

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HD Fire Protect: The fire protection equipment player will begin its stock market innings on Wednesday, October 21 after the company raised a total of Rs 712 crore from its IPO, selling its shares for Rs 271 apeice with a lot size of 55 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 131.70 times, attracting more than 47.55 lakh applications.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will be in focus as Jio Platforms IPO opens today, while Marco Rubio said RIL’ refining capabilities and investments in the US could support closer energy cooperation between India and the US, including potential opportunities involving Venezuelan crude.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 29 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,367 crore, while its net interest income rose 23.6 per cent YoY to Rs 13,335 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its AUM expanded 26 per cent YoY to Rs 5,84,624 crore, while NPAs eased on both gross and net levels.

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Adani Group stocks: Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group later today.

Infosys: The IT solutions major announced the expansion of its collaboration with Truist, one of the largest US-based financial services companies, to support the continued development of the bank's AI-first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal player reported a 142 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,412 crore, while revenue increased 76.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,093 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA was up 108 per cent YoY to Rs 9,285 crore, while margins improved 1,000 bps to 62 per cent for the reported quarter.

L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player reported a 66.8 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 548.2 crore, while revenue increased 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,040.4 crore for Q2FY27. Its EBIT was up 29.8 per cent YoY to Rs 496.6 crore, while margins improved 220 bps to 16.3 per cent for the quarter.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The leading state-run NBFC reported a 0.91 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 554 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 2,344 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Operating profit was up 16.5 per cent YoY to Rs 904 crore but NPAs eased on both gross and net levels.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's subsidiary, Alembic Global Holding SA, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Alvesta Pharmaceuticals FZCO, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Delta Corp: The gaming company reported a net loss of Rs 106.4 crore, while revenue dropped 12.81 per cent YoY to Rs 159.34 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its operating profit increased 13.54 per cent YoY to Rs 28.72 crore, while margins compressed 544 bps to 13.54 for the reported quarter.

Piramal Finance: The NBFC increased 67 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 545 crore, while net interest income rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 1,530 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its AUM rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,13,112 crore, while cost-to-income ratio improved significantly to 52.1 per cent on a yearly basis.

Transrail Lighting: The turnkey EPC player has announced that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of a 49 per cent equity stake in NOPL Pace Green Energy for Rs 20 crore. NOPL is developing a solar power portfolio with an aggregate capacity of approximately 990 MW (AC) in Maharashtra under Component C of the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme.

Dhampur Bio Organics: The pharma sugar mill company has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Switzerland-based Planetary SA for the exclusive production of mycoprotein in India.

Ceigall India: The infra & EPC company's subsidiary, Jam Khambhaliya Jamnagar Power Transmission, has entered into a transmission service agreement with Central Transmission Utility of India for the development and operation of an interstate transmission system. It will facilitate power evacuation from Lakadia (Phase II), Khambhaliya (Phase II), and Jamnagar (Phase I) under Part B.

JSW Dulux: The Karnataka GST Department issued an order revising the tax demand to Rs 42.04 crore for the period from April 2020 to March 2021. The revised demand comprises tax of Rs 14.07 crore, interest of Rs 13.9 crore, and a penalty of Rs 14.07 crore. It had received a show-cause notice from the Karnataka GST Department on August 5.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 8:28 AM IST
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