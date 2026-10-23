Smallcap stocks see worst weekly decline since Feb 2025, fall 7%; why | BT Explainer

Nifty Smallcap 250 commanded a one-year forward valuation of 19.71 times earnings per share, down 5 per cent over the past four weeks. Nifty, on the other hand, traded at 16.08 times, with no downgrades over the same period. Despite this, the smallcap index commands a premium of over 22 per cent over the largecap index.

The key concern today is the disproportionately sharp correction in smallcaps relative to Nifty, said Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments, who said valuation concerns and unwinding of leveraged positions, combined with surging crude prices and weak global cues, have intensified pressure on the broader market.

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Data showed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd crashed 25.24 per cent during the week, making its the worst Nifty Smallcap 250 performer. Jindal Saw plummeted 22.80 per cent for the week, while Finolex Cables, Shipping Corporation of India and CreditAccess Grameen slipped 16.4-20 per cent.

Urban Company, J&K Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Jupiter Wagons, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Aari Industries fell at least 15 per cent each.

In a note, JM Financial said only 16 per cent of Smallcap 250 stocks were trading above their 50-DMAs, placing breadth firmly in the oversold zone. Just 40 per cent remained above their 200-DMAs, indicating that the deterioration is no longer confined to short-term momentum.

"The sharp decline in both breadth measures highlights significant internal damage despite the index remaining relatively elevated. The 50-DMA breadth is particularly noteworthy as it approaches the 10–20 per cent historical stress zone, where tactical rebounds have often become possible," it said this week.

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Nuvama noted that central banks globally are now fighting supply shock with rate hikes, despite weak economies. As a result, cost of capital is now up by 100 basis points (bps) since September 2024 and explains most of the de-rating in Indian markts over last two years.

"Valuations relative to rates are still close to all-time highs seen in 2007, 2024—only justified by strong earnings. Else, further de-rating could be due," it said this week adding that "the shock is far more long-lasting and broad-based this time compared with the 2022 episode. SMIDs are most vulnerable to the same given the higher share of manufacturing companies in the space."

This brokerge noted that cyclical earnings recovery now faces headwinds as margins may moderate as inventory gains fade. The RBI raising rates amid weak incomes, El Niño and fading GST cuts tailwind poses risks to domestic growth.