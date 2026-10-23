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Smallcap stocks see worst weekly decline since Feb 2025, fall 7%; why | BT Explainer

Smallcap stocks see worst weekly decline since Feb 2025, fall 7%; why | BT Explainer

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Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggested that the 7.1 per cent weekly fall for Nifty Smallcap 250 index was its worst since 9.57 per cent drop for the index for the week ended February 16, 2025.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 4:12 PM IST
Smallcap stocks see worst weekly decline since Feb 2025, fall 7%; why | BT Explainer A total of 66 index stocks lost 10 per cent or more during the week, Bloomberg database showed. 

Smallcap stocks bled this past week, suffering their worst weekly fall since February 2025, as inflation-led rate hike concerns clouded the earnings outlook and investors flocked to safe haven assets. The premium enjoyed by smallcap stocks over largecaps in the past was based on their strong earnings delivery. That premium is at risk as cash-rich large corporates with deep pockets mitigate macro risks better, analysts noted.

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Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggested that the 7.1 per cent weekly fall for Nifty Smallcap 250 index was its worst since 9.57 per cent drop for the index for the week ended February 16, 2025. A total of 66 index stocks lost 10 per cent or more during the week, Bloomberg database showed.

Nifty Smallcap 250 commanded a one-year forward valuation of 19.71 times earnings per share, down 5 per cent over the past four weeks. Nifty, on the other hand, traded at 16.08 times, with no downgrades over the same period. Despite this, the smallcap index commands a premium of over 22 per cent over the largecap index.

The key concern today is the disproportionately sharp correction in smallcaps relative to Nifty, said Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments, who said valuation concerns and unwinding of leveraged positions, combined with surging crude prices and weak global cues, have intensified pressure on the broader market.

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Data showed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd crashed 25.24 per cent during the week, making its the worst Nifty Smallcap 250 performer. Jindal Saw plummeted 22.80 per cent for the week, while Finolex Cables, Shipping Corporation of India and CreditAccess Grameen slipped 16.4-20 per cent.
Urban Company, J&K Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Jupiter Wagons, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Aari Industries fell at least 15 per cent each.

In a note, JM Financial said only 16 per cent of Smallcap 250 stocks were trading above their 50-DMAs, placing breadth firmly in the oversold zone. Just 40 per cent remained above their 200-DMAs, indicating that the deterioration is no longer confined to short-term momentum.

"The sharp decline in both breadth measures highlights significant internal damage despite the index remaining relatively elevated. The 50-DMA breadth is particularly noteworthy as it approaches the 10–20 per cent historical stress zone, where tactical rebounds have often become possible," it said this week.

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Nuvama noted that central banks globally are now fighting supply shock with rate hikes, despite weak economies. As a result, cost of capital is now up by 100 basis points (bps) since September 2024 and explains most of the de-rating in Indian markts over last two years.

"Valuations relative to rates are still close to all-time highs seen in 2007, 2024—only justified by strong earnings. Else, further de-rating could be due," it said this week adding that "the shock is far more long-lasting and broad-based this time compared with the 2022 episode. SMIDs are most vulnerable to the same given the higher share of manufacturing companies in the space."

This brokerge noted that cyclical earnings recovery now faces headwinds as margins may moderate as inventory gains fade. The RBI raising rates amid weak incomes, El Niño and fading GST cuts tailwind poses risks to domestic growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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