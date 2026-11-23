Why metal prices are falling

Copper and zinc have weakened on macroeconomic pressure, softer industrial demand, rising inventories and profit-booking after a strong rally since mid-2025. A stronger US dollar, higher-for-longer US rate expectations and continued weakness in Chinese construction and manufacturing have weighed on sentiment.

The stronger dollar makes metals costlier for non-dollar buyers, while resilient US inflation, higher bond yields and hawkish Federal Reserve comments add pressure. China's October industrial production growth missed expectations, fixed asset investment remained weak and crude steel output fell 1.6 per cent YoY. The slowdown is particularly negative for zinc, used in galvanised steel.

Advertisement

Inventories also indicate weaker demand. Copper stocks on the London Metal Exchange rose from about 205 kilotonnes in August to 320 kilotonnes in November, while zinc inventories climbed 56 per cent from 94.9 kilotonnes to 148.2 kilotonnes between August and October 2026, maintaining pressure on near-term prices.

Copper sentiment has softened on concern that artificial-intelligence-led demand forecasts are too optimistic. S&P Global says data centres represent only about 4 per cent of global copper demand, while easing tariff concerns have reduced precautionary buying. Supply disruptions at major mines, including Indonesia's Grasberg mine, may limit the downside.



Benefits for automobiles

Systematix said automobile makers faced margin pressure as copper, steel, aluminium, rubber and petroleum-linked inputs became costlier. Most original equipment manufacturers raised prices over the past two years to offset costs. As commodities moderate, retaining part of those increases could support profitability.

Advertisement

Two-wheelers could benefit most because of their higher aluminium and copper exposure. Stable pricing and operating leverage could strengthen earnings. Systematix's preferred automobile stocks are Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors (commercial vehicles).

Consumer durables and metal risks

Consumer durable margins were squeezed despite healthy revenue growth, as copper, aluminium, plastics and ocean freight lifted input costs an estimated 15-18 per cent across air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and wires and cables. After price increases of about 14-15 per cent, post-festive demand softened, but lean channel inventories and lower copper and crude oil prices could aid sequential margin recovery, especially for air conditioners.

Systematix said durables have the highest earnings sensitivity and trade at over a 40 per cent discount to their five-year average relative valuation. Several stocks are near COVID-period valuations despite improving medium-term fundamentals. Its picks are Voltas, Blue Star, Havells India and Crompton Greaves Consumer. It identified Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper and Vedanta as stocks at risk from weaker prices, slower industry and rising inventories, while lower costs favour durables and autos.