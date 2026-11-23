APL Apollo Tubes has scheduled a conference call for 6:30 pm later today. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today Television, Deven Choksey, MD of DR Choksey Finserve, said he was awaiting more clarity from the management on where exactly the family sees greater opportunities to invest and grow the business.

"They have been successful for developing the business in a quick period of time. They have created a higher amount of market capitalization. I think one definitely want to see where the Sanjay Gupta and family would like to invest money which they receive from the sale transaction eventually into building new businesses," Choksey said.

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Shares of SG Mart rallied 14.22% to hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,252.90 on Monday before slumping sharply by 14.6% to Rs 1,069.85 during the session. Similarly, shares of SG Finserve jumped nearly 6.4% to Rs 875.10 before slipping 11% from the day's high to Rs 776.35 during the session. Both stocks have turned into multibaggers over the last year, rising by up to 300%.

However, the flagship entity, APL Apollo, was hit the hardest. The stock came close to its 20% circuit limit, crashing 19.8% to Rs 1,701.55 during Monday's session, with its market capitalisation slipping below the Rs 50,000-crore mark. Apollo Pipes, the last entity from the group, was also seen taking a hit, falling 10.58% from the day's high to Rs 493.30.

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Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, believes that both stocks have delivered strong performances over the last few months and that investors need to assess their financial performance over the next two to three quarters. However, he considers these stocks to be a 'buy on dips' play, given the positive outlook arising from the fresh proceeds.



What is the APL Apollo deal with Tata Steel?

APL Apollo is set to acquire Tata Steel's tubes business and the entire 100% stake in Tata Steel Colors at a valuation of up to Rs 28,000 crore, subject to regulatory approvals, by March 2028. The deal is likely to increase Tata Steel's market share in the downstream business to 53% from the current 35%.

In another development, Tata Steel will acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes from its promoter group for up to Rs 15,510 crore at a price of Rs 2,100 per share. It will launch an open offer for another 26% stake at Rs 2,301.40 per share, which is expected to be completed by March 2028.