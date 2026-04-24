Flexi cap vs multi cap: Do multi-cap funds have an edge, and what should investors do now?

The debate between flexi-cap and multi-cap mutual funds is gaining momentum again as markets turn volatile and investors reassess allocation strategies. While flexi-cap funds dominate in size and inflows, multi-cap funds have quietly delivered stronger returns in recent years — raising an important question: which category is better positioned in current market conditions?

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Flexi-cap funds are currently India’s largest equity mutual fund category, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹5.53 lakh crore — more than double the ₹2.2 lakh crore managed by multi-cap funds. Investor preference is clearly tilted toward flexibility. In FY26, flexi-cap funds attracted ₹79,159 crore, the highest among all equity categories, while March 2026 inflows stood at ₹10,054 crore compared to ₹2,982 crore for multi-cap funds.

Despite this dominance, performance trends tell a different story. Multi-cap funds have outperformed flexi-cap peers across 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, largely benefiting from stronger exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks during the post-2021 rally.

Understanding the difference

The core difference lies in how these funds are designed.

Multi-cap funds are mandated by SEBI to allocate at least 25% each to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. This ensures diversification but limits flexibility. Flexi-cap funds, in contrast, have a “go-anywhere” mandate, allowing fund managers to dynamically allocate across market capitalisations.

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However, in practice, flexi-cap funds tend to be large-cap heavy. On average, they hold around 65% in large caps, while multi-cap funds allocate closer to 43%, with a structurally higher tilt toward mid- and small caps. This positioning has helped multi-cap funds capture stronger upside in a market cycle dominated by broader participation.

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Performance lens

Multi-cap funds have delivered superior returns during bull phases, especially when mid- and small-cap segments outperform. Importantly, the downside has not been significantly worse. During correction phases—when the Nifty 500 TRI declines 15% or more—multi-cap funds have fallen only slightly more than flexi-cap funds. In recovery phases, they have once again edged ahead.

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That said, this outperformance comes with a caveat. The current cycle has been favourable for mid- and small caps, and a prolonged downturn in these segments—similar to 2008 or 2018 — has not yet fully tested multi-cap strategies.

Why flexibility matters

Recent market trends suggest that flexibility may now become more valuable. The Nifty 50 declined around 10% in March 2026, marking its sharpest monthly drop since March 2020. In such an environment, the ability to shift allocations becomes critical.

Aparna Shanker, CIO – Equity at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said, “In the current phase of heightened market volatility, the choice between multicap and flexicap funds comes down to the degree of flexibility required in portfolio construction. Multicap funds, by mandate, maintain minimum allocation across large, mid, and small caps, which works well in steady markets where growth is broad-based. However, this structure limits the fund manager’s ability to sharply rebalance when market conditions turn uncertain.”

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She added, “Flexicap funds offer complete agility. With no rigid allocation constraints, fund managers can dynamically shift across market capitalisations depending on valuations, liquidity trends, and risk perception. In volatile environments where market leadership is narrow or constantly shifting, this flexibility becomes a critical advantage.”

Amitabh Lara, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth, said, “Multi-cap funds tend to perform well in bullish markets because their exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks allows them to participate in high-growth segments. However, during uncertain or volatile periods, flexi-cap funds have the ability to move towards large caps for stability, which has historically helped limit downside.”

What investors should note

According to INDmoney, investors should look beyond category labels, as flexi-cap funds can vary widely in risk based on allocation. Multi-cap funds carry structural small-cap exposure, which adds risk and limits flexibility during corrections. Both require a 5–7 year horizon, have identical taxation, and holding both may not significantly improve diversification due to overlap.

The choice between flexi-cap and multi-cap funds is not binary. Multi-cap funds have shown an edge in a broad-based rally, but flexi-cap funds are better positioned in volatile and uncertain conditions. A diversified approach — allocating across both categories and other equity strategies — can help investors balance growth and risk while staying aligned with evolving market cycles.

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