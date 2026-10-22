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Motilal Oswal Multi Asset-Omni FoF: How will its dynamic asset allocation strategy work for investors?

Motilal Oswal Multi Asset-Omni FoF: How will its dynamic asset allocation strategy work for investors?

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund’s Multi Asset-Omni Fund of Funds uses a dynamic asset allocation strategy to adjust exposure to equity, debt, gold and silver based on macroeconomic conditions, valuations and momentum indicators.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 5:06 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Multi Asset-Omni FoF: How will its dynamic asset allocation strategy work for investors?The fund’s benchmark comprises 60% Nifty 500 TRI, 30% Nifty Short Duration Debt Index, 5% domestic gold prices and 5% domestic silver prices.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund’s newly launched Multi Asset-Omni Fund of Funds aims to help investors navigate changing market conditions through a dynamic asset allocation strategy spanning equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes, and gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The new fund offer (NFO) opened on October 21 and will close on November 4, 2026.

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Unlike a portfolio that maintains a fixed allocation across asset classes, the scheme will use macroeconomic parameters, valuations and momentum indicators to determine its asset allocation. The objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by adjusting exposure to different investment categories as market conditions evolve.

However, the strategy’s effectiveness will depend on how well the allocation framework identifies opportunities, manages risk and responds to changing market cycles.

How will the fund decide where to invest?

According to the scheme presentation, the fund’s asset allocation framework evaluates macroeconomic conditions, valuation indicators and market momentum. Its approach combines equity scheme selection across market capitalisations with active management of underlying investments, debt allocation and exposure to precious metals.

The presentation indicates that equity-oriented schemes may account for 35%-80% of the portfolio under normal circumstances, while debt-oriented schemes may account for 10%-35%. Gold and/or silver ETF allocation is generally indicated at 10%-15%, with provision for higher exposure when opportunities arise. The scheme information document (SID), however, permits broader allocation ranges.

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Under the SID, equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes and gold and/or silver ETFs can each have allocations ranging from 10% to 80%, subject to the overall portfolio requirements. Debt and money market instruments, including cash and cash equivalents, may account for 0%-5%.

This flexibility allows the portfolio to respond to changing market conditions rather than follow a predetermined allocation throughout the investment period.

Why does exposure to different asset classes matter?

The strategy is based on the premise that different assets respond differently to economic and market developments.

Equities are influenced by economic growth, corporate earnings, valuations, liquidity and investor sentiment. Debt investments respond to interest-rate movements, inflation, monetary policy and credit spreads.

Gold is influenced by factors including the US dollar, real interest rates, inflation and geopolitical risks. Silver has an additional driver in industrial demand, including its use in sectors such as electronics and renewable energy.

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By combining these assets, the fund seeks to diversify exposure across different market environments. However, diversification does not eliminate market risk, and individual asset classes can experience losses even when held together.

Can active allocation improve investment outcomes?

The key proposition is that active allocation could help the fund increase exposure to asset classes offering better opportunities while managing risks elsewhere. For example, changes in valuations or economic conditions could influence the portfolio’s equity exposure, while shifts in interest rates or geopolitical risks could affect allocations to debt and precious metals.

But identifying the right allocation at the right time is difficult. Incorrect signals, delayed adjustments or sudden market reversals could limit the strategy’s effectiveness. Investors should therefore assess the investment process and portfolio performance over time rather than assume that dynamic allocation will consistently outperform a static portfolio.

What should investors consider before investing?

The fund’s benchmark comprises 60% Nifty 500 TRI, 30% Nifty Short Duration Debt Index, 5% domestic gold prices and 5% domestic silver prices. Its stated minimum investment is ₹500, while a 1% exit load applies to redemptions within 90 days of allotment.

Investors should also account for the costs of both the fund of funds and its underlying schemes. The scheme’s risk profile, actual asset allocation and performance will need to be monitored after launch.

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Ultimately, the Motilal Oswal Multi Asset-Omni FoF offers a single-product route to diversified exposure and professionally managed asset allocation. Whether it delivers value will depend on the quality of its allocation decisions, costs and performance across market cycles. Investors should read the scheme documents and assess its suitability against their financial goals, investment horizon and risk tolerance before subscribing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 5:06 PM IST
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