Long-term SIP performance across active equity mutual funds is increasingly becoming a more reliable indicator of consistency than short-term return rankings driven by temporary market rallies. An AMC-wise comparison of active equity mutual funds across 3-year, 5-year and 10-year SIP returns shows that only a handful of fund houses managed to remain consistent through multiple market cycles.

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The study, based on data from Value Research as of May 26, 2026, compares SIP returns across categories such as flexi cap, focused, large & mid-cap, large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and value funds. While several schemes posted sharp gains during bullish phases, the longer-term numbers reveal which AMCs sustained performance over a decade of volatility, corrections and recoveries.

Flexi Cap funds

In the Flexi Cap category, Quant Mutual Fund emerged as one of the strongest long-term performers, delivering 13.20% SIP returns over three years, 16.60% over five years and 21.27% over 10 years.

HDFC Mutual Fund also demonstrated consistency with 9.99%, 15.88% and 17.35% SIP returns respectively, while HSBC Mutual Fund delivered relatively stable performance across all periods at 11.36%, 14.62% and 15.02%.

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The category highlights how flexible allocation strategies helped fund managers navigate changing market conditions over the long run.

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Focused funds

Focused funds, which typically hold a limited number of high-conviction stocks, showed stronger divergence in performance across AMCs.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund stood out with 11.41% 3-year SIP returns, 16.10% over five years and 17.41% over 10 years. SBI Mutual Fund also maintained consistency with 15.17%, 15.08% and 16.26% returns respectively.

The data suggests that concentrated portfolios worked well when backed by disciplined stock selection and long-term holding strategies.

Large & Mid Cap funds

In the Large & Mid Cap category, Invesco Mutual Fund emerged among the strongest performers with SIP returns of 15.50% over three years, 18.62% over five years and 17.99% over 10 years.

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Quant Mutual Fund again featured prominently with 12.27%, 16.44% and 18.26% returns across the three periods. Bandhan Mutual Fund also delivered notable long-term performance, especially its 18.33% 10-year SIP return.

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The category benefited from exposure to both stable large-cap companies and faster-growing mid-cap businesses.

Large Cap funds

Large-cap funds generated relatively moderate but more stable returns compared with mid-cap and small-cap segments.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund posted SIP returns of 7.25% over three years, 13.27% over five years and 15.38% over 10 years. SBI and Invesco also maintained healthy long-term returns in the category, reflecting the defensive characteristics of blue-chip investing during volatile periods.

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Mid Cap and Small Cap funds

Mid-cap and small-cap funds delivered some of the strongest long-term SIP returns in the study, though with significantly higher volatility.

In the Mid Cap category, ICICI Prudential generated 21.02% 3-year SIP returns, 21.56% over five years and 20.07% over 10 years. Invesco Mid Cap Fund delivered 18.46%, 21.49% and 21.28% respectively.

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Among Small Cap funds, Quant Mutual Fund led the category with 11.07% 3-year SIP returns, 18.04% over five years and an impressive 24.93% over 10 years. Nippon India Small Cap Fund also stood out with 10.80%, 17.87% and 22.27% returns.

Value funds

Value-oriented strategies also generated solid long-term outcomes. HSBC Value Fund delivered 11.54% SIP returns over three years, 17.14% over five years and 17.78% over 10 years. ICICI Prudential and SBI Value Funds also maintained consistent double-digit returns across periods.

The broader takeaway from the study is that long-term SIP investing smoothens short-term market volatility and helps identify mutual fund AMCs that consistently delivered through changing market environments rather than benefiting from temporary momentum-driven rallies.

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