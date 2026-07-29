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Nearly half of NRIs plan to diversify property investments in India. What's driving the shift?

Nearly half of NRIs plan to diversify property investments in India. What's driving the shift?

Indian homes are no longer just a fallback option for many NRIs. A growing number of NRIs are rethinking their property investments in India, with nearly half planning to diversify their holdings. Instead of holding real estate indefinitely, many are monetising assets to fund overseas investments, retirement plans and other financial commitments.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 5:12 PM IST
Nearly half of NRIs plan to diversify property investments in India. What's driving the shift?Nearly 89% of properties entering the sale pipeline are residential, most of them purchased during the 2010–2019 property boom. (Image: AI Generated/India Today)

Nearly half of non-resident Indians (NRIs) who own property in India are planning to diversify their real estate investments, marking a significant shift in how overseas Indians manage their wealth. Nearly 46% of NRI property owners surveyed plan to sell their properties immediately, while another 26% expect to do so within the next six months, highlighting a significant shift in how overseas Indians manage their wealth.

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According to the Remittor Annual NRI Wealth Report 2026, this is not a sign of weakening confidence in the Indian property market. Instead, it reflects a broader transition from viewing Indian homes as emotional assets to treating them as part of a globally diversified investment portfolio.

The report stated that properties bought during India's major NRI investment wave between 2010 and 2022 are entering a "liquidity phase" as owners increasingly treat them as financial assets rather than emotional anchors. Over 60% of the properties entering the resale market were acquired during this period.  As these owners become permanently settled abroad, they are reassessing whether holding property in India remains the best use of their capital.

Why are NRIs selling?

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For decades, buying a home in India was often viewed as more than an investment. It served as a retirement option, a family asset and a fallback plan in case NRIs decided to return home. However, as overseas migration evolves into long-term settlement, financial priorities are changing.

The report says property owners are increasingly weighing Indian real estate against competing financial commitments such as home mortgages overseas, children's education, retirement planning, portfolio diversification and evolving cross-border tax obligations. Rather than holding underutilised assets, many are choosing to monetise them and deploy the proceeds where they currently live.

MUST READ: The $70-billion NRI bet: Can FCNR(B) deposits buy India enough time to defend the rupee?

This trend is reinforced by the report's finding that more than half of respondents intend to transfer the proceeds from property sales overseas, highlighting the growing importance of global wealth management among NRIs.

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Residential properties dominate

The shift is most visible in residential real estate. Nearly 89% of the properties entering the sale pipeline are residential assets, while more than 60% were purchased between 2010 and 2019, indicating that investments made during India's real estate boom are now reaching the monetisation stage.

Geographically, Maharashtra accounts for the largest share of NRI-owned properties entering the market, followed by Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka. These regions were among the biggest beneficiaries of overseas investment during India's urban expansion over the past decade.

MUST READ: NRIs rushing to lock in 7% dollar returns? Here's how FCNR deposits compare with NRE, NRO FDs

Not a distress sale

Importantly, the report argues that the current trend should not be viewed as panic selling or a sign of a weak housing market. Instead, it characterises the phenomenon as a structural wealth realignment, where globally settled Indians are optimising their portfolios across countries rather than concentrating wealth in one market.

Another factor shaping transactions is pricing. The report highlights a noticeable gap between seller expectations and professional valuations, often because owners rely on historical purchase prices or optimistic market narratives. Properties that are priced realistically tend to attract buyers faster and achieve quicker transactions.

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As migration becomes permanent and financial lives become increasingly global, Indian real estate is gradually shifting from being a symbol of emotional security to becoming a liquid financial asset that can help fund the next stage of an NRI's wealth journey.

ALSO READ: Nithin Kamath on NRI investing: Why a 60-day onboarding process is hurting participation

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:12 PM IST
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