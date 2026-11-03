NRI wealth succession: Your nominee may not inherit your money — here's who legally owns it

Many non-resident Indians (NRIs) believe that appointing a nominee for their bank accounts, mutual funds, insurance policies or other financial assets automatically makes that person the legal owner after their death. However, succession laws do not always work that way.

Gaurav Matta, Co-Founder of NRiSimplify, says one of the most common misconceptions among NRIs is that nomination automatically guarantees ownership of an asset.

A nominee is generally designated to receive or hold assets following the account holder's death. A legal heir, on the other hand, is entitled to inherit assets under applicable succession laws or a valid Will.

While nominees may facilitate the transfer of assets, they do not necessarily acquire beneficial ownership. In many cases, they act as custodians for the rightful heirs.

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However, the legal position varies across asset classes. Certain life insurance nominations, for instance, are governed by special provisions concerning beneficial nominees.

Who actually inherits an NRI's wealth?

Inheritance depends on the succession laws applicable to the deceased, the nature of the assets and the existence of a valid Will.

India does not have a single uniform inheritance law governing every individual. Succession rights may differ depending on religion, family relationships and whether the deceased has left a legally enforceable Will.

Matta explains that a nomination may simplify the release or transfer of an asset, but it should not be considered a substitute for proper estate planning.

This distinction becomes particularly important when a nominee and the legal heirs are different individuals.

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Why is inheritance more complicated for NRIs?

NRIs frequently maintain bank accounts, investments and immovable property across multiple countries.

While Indian assets may be subject to applicable Indian succession laws, overseas holdings can involve different legal requirements.

According to Matta, families often assume that completing nominations will prevent future disputes. However, surviving relatives may still encounter documentation challenges, disagreements over ownership and delays, particularly when heirs reside in different countries.

Depending on the circumstances, families may require probate, succession certificates or other legal documents to establish their entitlement.

Repatriating inherited funds from India can also involve additional banking procedures and compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) requirements.

How can NRIs protect their family's inheritance?

Matta recommends that NRIs periodically review their nominations, maintain updated records of assets and liabilities, and ensure their Wills and succession documents comply with applicable laws.

For individuals holding assets across multiple jurisdictions, coordinated estate planning and professional advice can help prevent conflicting provisions.

A legally valid Will can clarify how assets should be distributed, while updated nominations can facilitate the claims process.

The key takeaway is that naming a nominee does not necessarily determine who ultimately inherits the wealth. Without proper succession planning, even substantial financial assets can become difficult for families to access.

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For NRIs, protecting wealth means ensuring that inheritance takes place lawfully, efficiently and with minimal uncertainty for beneficiaries.