Indian Embassy to hold consular camp in Poland's Wroclaw on October 25: Check services

According to the embassy's press release, the camp will offer opportunities for the reissue of passports, birth registrations, newborn passport applications, police clearance certificates, life certificates for pensioners and miscellaneous consular services.

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Applicants seeking these services have been advised to consult the relevant application forms and guidelines available on the Embassy of India's official website before visiting the camp. They must also ensure that they carry all necessary supporting documents required for their respective applications.

The embassy has encouraged applicants to complete the prescribed forms and review the applicable requirements in advance to avoid delays during the application process.

The Embassy of India will hold a Consular Camp for Indian nationals and Overseas Indians residing in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday 05 December 2026 in Wroclaw. The Camp will be organized at Przejscie Swidnickie, Przejscie Dialogu, st Swidnicka 19, 50-066 Wroclaw. The Camp will also provide opportunity for redressal of grievances, if any, to the applicants and other Indian citizens. 2. Consular officials of the Embassy will accept applications for reissue of passports, Birth Registrations and New-born passport, Police Clearance Certificates, Life certificates (for pensioners) and Miscellaneous Consular services at the Consular Camp. All the interested applicants are requested to visit the Consular Services page of the website of the Embassy of India at https://t.co/AEC1AN0oJ9... and make themselves familiarized with the extant guidelines and requirements before submission of their consular and passport applications. 3. All those interested to attend the Consular Camp in Wroclaw may register themselves https://t.co/nQzIYj0Vrb . Registration is necessary for attending the Consular Camp so that consular applications may be accepted in a smooth manner. Please note that incomplete applications without requisite supporting documents may not be accepted by the Embassy officials. — India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) October 21, 2026

How to register for the Wroclaw consular camp

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Indian nationals and other eligible applicants who wish to attend the camp must register themselves through the online registration link shared by the Embassy of India in Poland.

The embassy has stated that registration is mandatory for those planning to visit the consular camp. Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before attending the event to help ensure the smooth delivery of services.

The embassy has also clarified that consular applications may be accepted at the camp only when the required supporting documents are submitted. Applications without the necessary documentation may not be accepted by embassy officials.

Applicants should therefore verify the documentation requirements for their specific service before travelling to the venue.

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Services available at the camp

The consular camp is expected to assist several categories, including passport-related services, birth registration, police clearance certificates and life certificates for pensioners. Miscellaneous consular services will also be available, subject to the embassy's requirements and procedures.

The initiative is intended to make consular assistance more accessible to Indian nationals residing in and around Wroclaw, reducing the need to travel to other locations for routine documentation-related services.

Indian nationals planning to attend the camp should check the Embassy of India's official website and social media updates for the registration link, application forms and any additional instructions.