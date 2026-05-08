F-1 visa overhaul: US may cap international students' stay at 4 years; All you need to know

A rule that could fundamentally alter how long international students are permitted to remain in the United States is now under White House review. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed scrapping the longstanding "duration of status" system, which currently allows foreign students to stay in the US for as long as they remain enrolled and comply with visa conditions, and replacing it with fixed four-year stay periods.

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Once those four years are up, students on F-1 visas must apply to DHS to legally extend their stay. According to a report by Bloomberg Law, the final rule was sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday, typically the last step before a regulation is made public.

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The proposal also extends new restrictions to J-1 exchange visitors and foreign media representatives holding I visas.

A revival of an earlier push

The proposal closely mirrors one advanced during Trump's first administration, which was met with fierce opposition from colleges, universities, and healthcare groups. Critics at the time argued that mandatory renewals would generate unnecessary administrative burden and create real complications for students enrolled in longer degree programmes. Those concerns have not gone away.

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An already anxious environment

The proposal lands at a particularly fraught moment for international students in the US. Over the past year, both DHS and the State Department introduced a series of measures that generated significant confusion, including a temporary pause on visa interviews and the cancellation of lawful status for thousands of students.

While some students later secured relief in court, the broader climate of uncertainty has continued to weigh heavily on the international student community.

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That anxiety is triggered by a widening political backlash against foreign worker programmes. Scrutiny of the Optional Practical Training programme has grown alongside mounting criticism of H-1B and other work visas, with opponents arguing that such programmes displace American workers.

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Since beginning his second term, President Trump has pushed aggressive immigration enforcement across the board, and several Republican lawmakers have called for the outright elimination of OPT and comparable initiatives.