READ THIS: US work visa: H-1B, 26 other categories can now get 15-day premium processing. What applicants need to know

What does the ruling mean for F-1 visa students?

Under the existing Duration of Status system, international students holding F-1 visas can generally remain in the US for as long as they maintain their immigration status and make normal academic progress, rather than being restricted to a fixed period of admission.

The system also allows students to complete courses that extend beyond four years without applying to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension of their stay solely because of the passage of time.

However, students must continue meeting their visa requirements and follow the procedures prescribed by their educational institutions. The ruling does not remove existing immigration obligations or automatically grant additional benefits to students.

Advertisement

What was the four-year rule?

The DHS final rule, published on July 17, proposed ending the Duration of Status framework for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors and certain other non-immigrant categories.

Under the proposed changes, international students would generally have been admitted for a fixed period of up to four years, with additional requirements to apply for an extension of stay if they needed more time.

The rule also proposed restrictions affecting students seeking to change academic programmes, transfer institutions or pursue additional courses.

ALSO READ: Trump visa crackdown and proposed $70,000 work fees drive foreign students away from US: Report

The policy was challenged by a coalition of higher education organisations, labour unions and international education groups. The court found the rule arbitrary and capricious, citing shortcomings in the government's assessment of its costs, benefits and alternatives.

Advertisement

One catch: The government could appeal

Although the ruling is a significant relief for international students, the legal position could change if the US government successfully challenges the decision or obtains a stay from a court.

For now, students do not need to take any new action solely because of this ruling. They should continue following existing immigration procedures, maintain valid F-1 status and consult their institutions' international student offices for individual guidance.