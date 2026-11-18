The Working Holiday Maker programme allows eligible young travellers to explore Australia while undertaking temporary employment to support their stay.

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Australia working holiday visa: Second visa work requirement increases

Under the revised rules, applicants seeking a second Working Holiday Maker visa will need to complete 120 days of eligible specified work from March 1, 2027, compared with the existing requirement of 88 days.

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The department has clarified that specified work completed before March 1, 2027, will also count towards the revised 120-day requirement. However, the work must meet the applicable eligibility criteria.

The specified-work requirement for a third Working Holiday Maker visa will remain unchanged.

New registration and invitation process explained

Under the new system, applicants seeking second and third WHM visas will need to register their interest and be selected through an invitation process before submitting their applications. Eligible applicants in Australia and overseas can register before completing their specified work.

Those who receive an invitation will have 12 months to lodge their visa applications, subject to meeting all other eligibility requirements.

However, registration does not guarantee selection, and receiving an invitation does not automatically mean the visa will be granted. An invitation will also not extend an applicant's existing visa.

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Applicants who are not selected must leave Australia before their current visa expires unless they have another lawful basis to remain in the country.

Transitional rules until February 28, 2027

Transitional arrangements will allow eligible applicants to apply directly for a second or third WHM visa without using the new system if they complete the required specified work and lodge a valid application by February 28, 2027. They must also satisfy all other visa requirements.

Applicants who miss this deadline will be subject to the revised registration and invitation process.