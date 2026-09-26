Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body seeks role in review of draft AAIB report

FIP seeks independent technical role

The request comes as the AAIB moves towards completing its investigation into the June 12, 2025 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people. The bureau has told the Supreme Court that the draft final report is expected to be ready in October.

FIP said it had learnt that the government or civil aviation ministry had either directed or was considering requiring the draft report to undergo examination by an independent committee before it is circulated or finalised.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, FIP said that if such a review mechanism is constituted, it should include FIP as an independent technical stakeholder representing professional pilots.

FIP also asked that its technical submissions receive formal and documented consideration before the final investigation report is issued.

There were no immediate comments from the civil aviation ministry or the AAIB on the request.

FIP raises electrical-system evidence

The latest request follows another submission by FIP to the AAIB last week, seeking a comprehensive evaluation of electrical-system evidence related to Boeing 787 aircraft as part of the AI-171 investigation.

The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB, which was operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off during the initial climb.

Advertisement

Of the 242 people on board, 241 were killed and one passenger survived. All 12 crew members were among those killed. Another 19 people on the ground also died, taking the overall death toll to 260.

The victims included citizens of India, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

AAIB examining multiple factors

The VT-ANB aircraft was manufactured in 2013 and was powered by GE engines. According to the information cited by FIP, the aircraft had completed 41,868 flight hours, while its Airworthiness Review Certificate was valid until May 23, 2026.

In its interim update on the investigation, the AAIB said significant progress had been made and that the final report would be released after completion of investigative activities and the required international review and consultation processes.

The bureau has not disclosed specific findings from the investigation so far.

It has said the investigation team has carried out an extensive examination of the technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident over the past year.

FIP’s latest request therefore comes at a crucial stage, with the pilots’ body seeking to ensure that its technical observations are considered as the AAIB moves towards the final report.