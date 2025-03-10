One-time boost: New Zealand increases parent visa quota for 2025 to address backlog

New Zealand has announced a one-off increase in the Parent Category Resident Visa quota for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The adjustment will allow up to 2,331 visas to be granted to applicants in the 'queue' system—an increase of 331 visas beyond the standard annual allocation of 2,000.

Despite this change, the overall cap for the Parent Category Resident Visa remains at 2,500. This limit includes 2,000 visas for ‘queue’ applicants and 500 visas for those selected through the 'ballot' system. The additional 331 places apply only to applicants who have already received approval in principle, while the ‘ballot’ quota remains unchanged.

The Parent Resident Visa allows New Zealand citizens and residents to sponsor their parents for permanent residency. The selection process involves submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI), which is drawn randomly every three months through a ballot system.

Sponsorship income requirements were revised in October 2022 to make the visa more accessible. Previously, sponsors needed to earn twice the median wage, but the threshold has since been lowered to 1.5 times the median wage. From February 28, 2025, the median wage will be set at NZD 69,804.80, meaning the minimum income requirement for one parent will be NZD 104,707.20 and NZD 139,609.60 for two parents.

The one-time increase in the queue quota is aimed at addressing the backlog of approved applications and facilitating family reunification. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will directly contact eligible applicants or their advisers to confirm their acceptance under the new instructions.

This move aligns with the government’s broader immigration strategy, balancing family reunification with economic and social considerations. The unchanged ballot quota and overall limit indicate careful management of New Zealand’s immigration policies while providing relief to long-waiting applicants.